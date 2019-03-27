A memorial service for Jack Caudill, 74, of Zephyr, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29 at Heartland Funeral Home.

He passed from this life on Monday, March 25, 2019 in an Abilene hospital.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1945 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to William Robert and Elnora (Lucas) Caudill. He married Josie Burditt on March 21, 1960 in Holdenville, Oklahoma.

Survivors include his wife, Josie of Zephyr; a son, Jackie Caudill and wife Mary; a daughter, Kathy Lynn Caudill; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janie Camp.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Danny Caudill and Michael Lee Caudill; a daughter, Rebecca Caudill; five brothers; and two sisters.