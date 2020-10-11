72ND DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE RUBEN G. REYES

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC against Josefina C Nash, suit on account

Donald Joiner against Lindsay Burgess, suit on personal injury auto

Primary Utility Services LLC against All Star Truck Wash and Lube, suit on other civil/contract(s)

LVNV Funding LLC against Rebecca Hiers, suit on account

Jack Doheny Companies Inc. against Double Down Energy Services and Audry Lee Maddox, suit on other civil

JH Met Subsidiary B Liquidation against Taylor Silvas, suit on account

LVNV Funding LLC against Nick Cruz, suit on account

Thomas Harris, Janie Harris, Marcus Johnson, Marlin Johnson, Thomas Thorn heirs at law and Tiffany Williams against Ronnie Byrd and Flatland Apartments LLC, suit on personal injury other

99TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE WILLIAM C. SOWDER

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC against Carlos Castillo, suit on account

LVNV Funding LLC against Monica Guzman, suit on account

CPLG TX Properties LLC against Lubbock Appraisal District, suit on other civil

Conn Appliances Inc. against Shelly D London, suit on account

Pinewood Park United LLC against Lubbock Central Appraisal District, suit on other civil

PCC Lubbock LLC against Lubbock Central Appraisal District, suit on other civil

237TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE LES HATCH

Afeline Albiar against Liberty Mutual Insurance, suit on personal injury auto

Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. against Victoria Perry, suit on account

Conn Appliances Inc. against Brenda Charles, suit on account

LVNV Funding LLC against Marsheila Ann Davis, suit on account

Conn Appliances against Shelly D London, suit on account

Conn Appliances Inc. against Kimberly Salazar, suit on account

LVNV Funding LLC against Sheena Helm, suit on account