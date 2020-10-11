72ND DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE RUBEN G. REYES
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC against Josefina C Nash, suit on account
Donald Joiner against Lindsay Burgess, suit on personal injury auto
Primary Utility Services LLC against All Star Truck Wash and Lube, suit on other civil/contract(s)
LVNV Funding LLC against Rebecca Hiers, suit on account
Jack Doheny Companies Inc. against Double Down Energy Services and Audry Lee Maddox, suit on other civil
JH Met Subsidiary B Liquidation against Taylor Silvas, suit on account
LVNV Funding LLC against Nick Cruz, suit on account
Thomas Harris, Janie Harris, Marcus Johnson, Marlin Johnson, Thomas Thorn heirs at law and Tiffany Williams against Ronnie Byrd and Flatland Apartments LLC, suit on personal injury other
99TH DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE WILLIAM C. SOWDER
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC against Carlos Castillo, suit on account
LVNV Funding LLC against Monica Guzman, suit on account
CPLG TX Properties LLC against Lubbock Appraisal District, suit on other civil
Conn Appliances Inc. against Shelly D London, suit on account
Pinewood Park United LLC against Lubbock Central Appraisal District, suit on other civil
PCC Lubbock LLC against Lubbock Central Appraisal District, suit on other civil
237TH DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE LES HATCH
Afeline Albiar against Liberty Mutual Insurance, suit on personal injury auto
Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. against Victoria Perry, suit on account
Conn Appliances Inc. against Brenda Charles, suit on account
LVNV Funding LLC against Marsheila Ann Davis, suit on account
Conn Appliances against Shelly D London, suit on account
Conn Appliances Inc. against Kimberly Salazar, suit on account
LVNV Funding LLC against Sheena Helm, suit on account