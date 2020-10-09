SAN MARCOS

Meet the finalists

for police chief

San Marcos will host a community meet-and-greet for the two police chief finalists from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Embassy Suites San Marcos Conference Center, Spring Lake Salon, 1001 E. McCarty Lane.

Masks are required within the hotel and conference center, and attendees should maintain social distancing guidelines during the reception. Masks may be removed while attendees are eating and drinking as light refreshments will be served.

A final decision and council confirmation of the chosen candidate will be complete by early November.

The two finalists are Robert Brown of Duncanville and Chief Stan Standridge from Abilene.

For more information: facebook.com/smcpa.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Families sought

to foster, adopt

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is seeking more foster and adoptive families in Central Texas.

As the COVID-19 pandemic limits in-person gatherings throughout the region, department is offering six virtual information meetings to those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive family through November.

While the virtual events are open to anyone, the department is seeking families in Region 7 counties that include Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Hays, Hill, Travis and Williamson.

The meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday and Nov. 9; and 6 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 2, 4 and 10.

For more information: 800-233-3405; adoptchildren.org.

GEORGETOWN

Get your dog washed

while raising funds

Wag Heaven Pet Supplies and Self-Serve Dog Wash will help raise funds for two Georgetown organizations this October.

With the help of students from the Health Occupations Students of America of Georgetown High School, and also with Georgetown Rotary Club volunteers, two fundraising dog wash events will take place at Wag Heaven’s Williamsburg Village Shopping Center location, 3010 Williams Drive.

Barktober for Barking Good Time will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds benefit the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. Twenty dollars gets a full-service dog wash and a coupon to come back for a self-serve dog wash at Wag Heaven, along with a free draft beer and free chips and queso at Barking Armadillo Brewery and Takavron Food Truck.

Wagging More for Field of Honor will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 to benefit Field of Honor. The cost is $14 for a full-service dog wash. Purchase a gift bag for $20 to include free pet goodies and a coupon for two self-serve dog washes.

For more information: 512-838-3980; HappyPets@WagHeaven.com.

American-Statesman staff