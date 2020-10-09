The Leader Summit of 2020, "Lead where you are," will be held on Oct. 23, with the help of the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce.

"The theme of this year’s event is perhaps more relevant than ever before," said Sandy King, president and CEO of Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce. "You can choose to become a leader and start making a difference no matter where you are – whether you’re back in an in-office environment, a construction site, or a working mom from home trying to juggle it all. The Leader Summit will give attendees the tools they need to thrive and lead with grace in this new reality."

The speakers range from New York Times bestselling author and leadership guru Dr. John Maxwell to Candace Payne, who is also known as "The Chewbacca Mom," according to a news release.

This conference is being held in-person and virtually for anyone who is interested, near downtown Dallas.

"2020 has been a year of challenges and questions for every person in the world. People are looking for hope, for answers, and for ways to take back their lives. In response, our committee has worked tirelessly to create the 2020 Summit to provide the answers and the hope they seek. It is completely different than in years past," shared King. "Our goal is to encourage each attendee to recognize their role as a leader. Whether they are a CEO, a warehouse worker, or a stay-at-home mother, everyone has the gift to lead and change lives. Leadership is a choice, and everyone can lead from right where they are."

The conference will consist of four breakout sessions providing tools to encourage everyone to lead where they are in life. Additionally, a panel of local leaders will be welcomed to the stage to model crucial conversations and encourage guests to be part of positive action in their communities.

Although there were safety concerns, the conference leaders worked with state and local officials to create a safety plan. Seating is limited to 75 percent in-person.

The conference also faced a challenge to cover costs of the event, but many businesses stepped up to meet the needs.

"Our second concern was financing such a large event. To our elated surprise, that challenge was met with multiple local businesses stepping up to help cover costs. When we realized how many people wanted this event as much as we did, we moved forward with all jets burning and leaders came out of the woodwork to help," shared King.

The event is being held with the partnership of the the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce, along with John Houston Custom Homes and Trinity Mortgage.

"I am excited to see so many leaders and organizations coming together to add value and make our community even better," says John Houston, CEO of the John Houston Family of Companies. "We believe we are stronger when we unite together for a purpose greater than ourselves, and this year’s event will be a timely and needed encouragement for all of us leaders."

Box lunches will be provided by Chick-Fil-A of Ellis County, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxhaahcie will make sure every attendee gets a cloth face mask and personal hand sanitizers.

In-person tickets are $58 per person, and virtual tickets are $35 each. To sign up, visit https://www.theleadersummit.com .