After nearly two years of running loose in the city, the Ferris wolf/dog nicknamed "Gallo" was captured and re-homed by the Villalobos Rescue Center team.

"I’ve been with the city since November of last year, and when I took the role of Animal Control Officer, I was informed that there is what they call the ‘wolf dog’ running loose ... And they said it had been running loose at that time. It’s been two years since it’s been running around," shared William Steele, the Animal Control Officer of the city of Ferris.

Throughout his time in this position, Steele tried different methods to capture the dog.

"I even tried cornering him or getting him on a hold or on a leash. He wouldn’t let me get within even 15 feet of him before he would run. I tried those, and so I got certified to use the tranquilizer gun. And that’s how I was able to capture him with the assistance of the local PD who I’m under, and the Independent School District assisted me as well."

The dog was captured about two and a half weeks ago and taken to the Ferris Animal Shelter. Steele tranquilized Gallo in the butt, and within 5-10 minutes, he was captured and put in a vehicle.

Steele checked Gallo’s wounds and made sure he was alright.

After research, they found out that the previous owner was too old to take care of Gallo in the way he needed to be cared for.

"I reached out to several different groups on trying to find the best place for this dog," said Steele.

A wolf-hybrid sanctuary in Athens, Texas, was contacted and they said that "Gallo" looked just like the dogs they currently have. This sanctuary is owned by Tia Torres, famous for the show "Pit Bulls and Parolees."

"Gallo, the Ferris wolf dog, left on Monday with Ryan and Tammy from Villalobos Rescue Center. He is headed to Athens, TX where he will live out his life like he deserves. He will be isolated and kept safe while they learn his personality and he learns about his new life at the sanctuary. Gallo will have a DNA test, and they will share the results with us. A huge thank you to the Villalobos team, they were a pleasure to work with," shared the Ferris Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The sanctuary is going to slowly introduce Gallo to a wolf pack.

The Ennis community was actively involved in following updates on Gallo.

"A lot of residents were seeing him because he would actually go into other people’s yards and would teach their larger dogs how to get out of the fence, or he would actually attack smaller dogs, which was him being a bachelor in a way. He would wander around downtown Ferris like ‘I own the place’," shared Steele. "Everybody knew him because they always saw him. He did his thing, and no one could get close to him."

Gallo was given his name by Steele, who is a massive fan of the Ranger’s baseball player Joey Gallo.

Throughout this process, Steele learned various new information on wolf-hybrids and how they function.

"I learned so much about it and even different groups that are in the area. I’m still relatively new at this field - I only have been doing it for about a year and a half - and I have learned several different groups that work with wild animals," stated Steele.