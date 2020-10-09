The City of Ennis recently built a new Public Safety Facility, housing the Ennis Police and Fire Department.

"Welcome to the brand new Ennis Public Safety facility. We are thrilled to be able to provide our wonderful first responders with a 38,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility. The building is divided to house both our police department and our fire department," shared Mayor Angeline Juenemann through a video.

The police department officially moved in on Sept. 4, celebrating a little over a month in the building.

"The Ennis Police Department is extremely grateful to our Ennis community for their support and for our new state of the art police facility," shared Interim Police Chief David Anthony.

According to Anthony, the police department is occupying about 28,000 square feet and was funded with $9 million dollars of bonds that are being paid for by the crime control and prevention district sales tax. These bonds were approved by voters on Nov. 5 2019.

The fire department is also grateful for the new building and the space they have been given. The old fire station was 105 years old and smaller than the new building.

"We are more than happy occupying this new facility. Our fire side of the building is right at 13,000 square feet. We staff five firefighters 24/7. We staff out of this station with an engine and a ladder truck. Our fire administration offices are here and consist of the Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief and the Fire Marshal who is also our Emergency Management Coordinator," shared the Fire Chief Jeff Aycock.

The fire department side was funded with $4 million dollars from the city’s capital bond fund.

Inside the public safety facility, there is a fitness room that the fire and police department both share.

The new facility is also the Emergency Operations Center.

"Ellis County Emergency Medical Service (AMR) staffs a Mobile Intensive Care Unit here as well with a crew of two.The station is equipped with state of the art exhaust removal, firefighters protective clothing washer (extractor) for their personal protective equipment and a compressor for filling their self contained breathing apparatus," said Aycock. "Myself along with our exceptional firefighters are excited and grateful for our city's leadership in making this dream come true. The $4 million funding is through the city's capital bond fund."

A virtual tour of the facility was uploaded on the city’s Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 5.

"The new Public Safety Facility provides a best in class facility for our Police and Fire Departments. The citizens of Ennis support and appreciate our first responders and will ensure they have the facilities and resources they need to "Protect and Serve"!" said City Manager Marty Nelson.

The facility is located at 1700 Lake Bardwell Drive across from Lion Memorial Stadium.

"We are so grateful to the Citizens of Ennis for providing this state-of-the-art facility for our first responders. They put their lives on the line everyday for us, and we are so blessed to be able to provide a facility that says ’thank you for your service to our community,’ " shared Juenemann.