On Oct. 8, the Waxahachie community participated in a Pink Out, as the Waxahachie DownTown Merchants held a Pink Sip N’ Stroll in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Waxahachie Downtown Merchants hosted the Sip ‘N Stroll with a portion of the proceeds going to the Dinah Weable Breast Cancer Fund.

"In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association is hosting a special edition Ladies Night Out this Thursday, October 8 - PINK NIGHT OUT! Come shop, dine and stroll from 5 pm-8 pm. Enjoy sips, snacks and sales. It's a great night out and guys are welcome too," shared the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants through their Facebook page ahead of the event.

As a last minute decision, the Weable foundation decided to do a Pink Out day in support of the stroll, since there would not be a Pink Out football game this year.

"The decision was made because I had several people reach out to me about trying to have a pink out day even though there was not a football game," shared Cindy Smith, executive vice president of the Weable foundation. " I thought about doing it on the original Pink Out football game date of Oct. 16, but when I found out that the Downtown Merchants Association was hosting their annual Sip n Stroll with part of their proceeds benefiting the Dinah Weable Breast Cancer Organization on Thursday, Oct. 8. I reached out to Amy Borders and Laurie Moseley with the city to see what they thought about Pinking Out Waxahachie the same day. Thus we moved forward and are doing our best to get the word out in such short notice."

The Weable foundation is a non-profit organization that aids women in Ellis County with free mammograms.

The Sip N’Stroll began at 5 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m., with participating WDMA members participating in the stroll and wearing pink.

The Mix clothing store and Eubank Florist in Waxahachie were each gifting gift cards to people that donated $15 or more to the foundation. "Come by our shop at 107 W. Franklin Avenue and visit our photo opt wall! Take a selfie and tag @themixwaxahachie and @eubankflorist! For all donations of $15.00 or more we'll give you a $20.00 gift card to either store!" shared the Eubanks Facebook page.

Dinah Weable, whom the foundation was named after, showed up to the stroll and decked out in pink in support of breast cancer awareness month.

To keep up with the foundation, go to https://www.facebook.com/dinahweablefoundation and for more events, visit https://downtownwaxahachie.com/ .