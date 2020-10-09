By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Ellis County Judge Todd Little said Wednesday he has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after he and other county officials came into contact with an individual who was apparently infected.

"Last week I was exposed to a county employee who tested positive for COVID-19," Little said in a social media post on Wednesday. "As a safety measure, I took a nasal swab test (which wasn’t as bad as I expected) and the results have come back negative. We have begun the decontamination process at the Ellis County Courthouse to keep all guests and staffers safe."

The employee who tested positive has not been identified.

A number of Ellis County staff were absent from Monday’s meeting, which was moved up a day from its usual Tuesday date because of court training.

County purchasing agent E.J. Harbin addressed the court by phone because he was quarantining, and members of the Ellis County Auditor’s office were said during the meeting to be in quarantine as well.

According to the data released by the Texas Health Trace Platform (THT), a total of 4,595 COVID-19 cases have been reported across Ellis County as of Tuesday, with only 159 active cases and 39 total deaths attributed to the virus. In the county, 46,657 tests have been administered. The Ellis County COVID-19 dashboard can be accessed at https://co.ellis.tx.us/992/COVID-19-Updates .