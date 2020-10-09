By Bill Spinks

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court on Monday spent some time discussing, then revising, the Ellis County fire code. The court agreed to adopt the 2018 edition of the International Fire Code, with the North Central Texas Council of Governments’ recommended amendments.

David Bull, Ellis County assistant fire marshal, said the original fire code was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2013.

"All fire codes are not things that are extra," Bull said. "They’re the minimum requirements that the code designers felt provided adequate safety for building occupants and also for property protection. In the unincorporated areas of Ellis County, the great majority of responders are volunteers. The fire code … provides a level of protection for first responders as well."

Among the changes to the fire code are the addition of thresholds to large-scale gatherings. Bull said an outdoor activity permit has been added that will be required for gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Bull said among the things that won’t change are sprinkler threshold requirements for buildings, availability of firefighting water, and construction permit fees. In fact, Bull said, a number of these fees will be dropping.

County Judge Todd Little said a provision has been added to the fire code that allows for an appeals process through the Commissioners’ Court.

Also during the meeting, the court issued a proclamation proclaiming the week of Oct. 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week in Ellis County.

The meeting was moved up a day to Monday because of Commissioners’ Court training.

• Consent agenda items included acceptance of reports, a $40,676 emergency management grant, a new schedule of law library services fees, and several line-item budget adjustments.

• Final plats were approved for a 2.185-acre property on the west side of Stevens Road near Ennis, a 10.42-acre property northeast of Interstate 45 and FM 879 in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Ennis, and a 114.16-acre parcel east of the intersection of Greathouse Road and Boz Road in the ETJ of Maypearl. The latter parcel, known as Bentley Creek Estates Subdivision, also had a performance bond released and a maintenance bond accepted. The court also released a performance bond and accepted a maintenance bond for the Horseshoe Meadows subdivision, a 74.86-acre property on the south side of Bob White Road west of FM 664 in Waxahachie’s ETJ.

• Revisiting an earlier discussion on a resolution encouraging the State Legislature to increase public participation in selection of county tax appraisal boards, the court heard an updated resolution written by Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry, who said he made changes to its language. Perry said the resolution is more modest than the state Republican Party’s platform. Commissioners will take a final vote at their Oct. 19 regular meeting.

• Bids with Ennis Janitorial Supply Co., Ergon Asphalts & Emulsions, Vulcan Construction Materials LLC and Texas Bit were each renewed for an additional one-year period.

• A five-year purchase agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for tasers, cartridges, licenses and training for a total amount of $177,331 was approved with addendums, using the Texas DIR Cooperative Contract. Sheriff Chuck Edge said the newest taser models are more effective at close range.

• A contract for the Courtroom No. 6 infill for the 378th District Court was awarded to Northridge Construction Group, LLC in the amount of $670,000. This construction is in relation to the County Court at Law No. 3 project and is expected to be complete at the end of January, county purchasing agent E.J. Harbin said via telephone. The money has already been set aside for this project.

• The court designated the county auditor’s office to collect and report information now required on Child Protective Services attorney appointments and related expenses. Data collection will begin this month for reporting in November 2021.

• Commissioners approved the Carrington Coleman firm to assist the county with all COVID Relief Fund activity. The fees will be limited to $75,000 unless additional court approval is obtained. All fees will be paid by COVID Relief Fund money.

• A $35,000 payment to Meals on Wheels for community support was approved, as well as a resolution in support of the Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program through the Texas Department of Agriculture.

• Alfred Lemon was reappointed to his regular position on the ESD No. 5 Ferris board, and Steve Salmon was appointed to take the place of Billy Thompson as ESD No. 5 treasurer.

• In separate motions, the court transferred funds from the Sheriff Vacant Salary Contingency fund to the sheriff’s budget for a Step 1 Deputy in the total amount of $72,168, and to the jail budget for three Step 1 Detention Officers in the total amount of $169,683. These funds include insurances, retirement and taxes.