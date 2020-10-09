Comal County health officials on Friday reported four new deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, raising the county’s total death toll to 120.

The four people who died in a New Braunfels hospital were: a man in his 60s who died on Wednesday; a man in his 80s who died Thursday; a man in his 60s who died on July 24; and a woman in her 70s who died on Sept. 24.

The county reported 16 new cases — five confirmed, 11 probable — for a total of 3,550. Probable cases count toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.

As of Friday, the Comal County Office of Public Health reported:

• 26,124 tests have been conducted

• 2,771 cases are confirmed

• 779 cases are probable

The seven-day positivity rate in Comal County is now 7.08%, officials said.

Among the 3,550 confirmed and probable cases in Comal County:

• 2,656 are from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County

• 501 are from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch

• 167 are from south of Canyon Lake

• 104 are from north of Canyon Lake, including Fischer

• 110 are from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz

• 12 are from Fair Oaks Ranch

Coronavirus-related information, including county office closures and restrictions, is available at comalcountytx.com/covid19.

If you have questions or concerns about the coronavirus, call the county’s COVID-19 hot line, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

