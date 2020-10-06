Sunset Hill Farms had their opening weekend, opening the gates and their experience to the public on Saturday Oct. 3.

Bright and early at 9 a.m., customers began to show up as the farm promised a hay ride and colorful pumpkins.

"It’s been a really fun opening day. The weather is perfect. That’s the thing I think that helped us the most ... We’re very excited because the barn is brand new. So that’s a new addition to the farm. Last year we had a wooden pavilion and now we have a barn," shared owner Donna Patrick. "Today, almost everyone is a first timer. I think maybe we’ve had one family that was here before ... All of them were just googling ‘pumpkin patch near me’ and they’re finding us."

For the sixth year, the farm invites those surrounding Alvarado and anyone interested to check out the acres of fun and to take a peek at the Christmas trees.

Midlothian resident Delaina Nelson brought her family out to enjoy the festivities the pumpkin patch offered.

"I think it’s adorable. My mom’s friend saw a thing for it, and then we had to check it out because it was so close ...Through the grapevine they heard that it was a cute little place for pictures and stuff like that," shared Nelson. "It's not that crowded. I feel like it should have more people here. I thought we were going to fight a crowd but it’s nice not to have a crowd."

Many attendees were first timers at the Sunset Hill Farms Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, according to Patrick.

"It takes us 40 minutes to get here. I mean there’s one in Midlothian, but there was a lot of people saying that it’s real neat here, that they’ve definitely enjoyed coming here ... It’s great to bring the family here, especially for the kids," shared Italy resident Yesenia Hayes. "We were looking at those trees earlier, and I was like, ’I want one for my house.’ "

The farm offered hay rides and a look at the critters that take residents on the extending acres. From turkeys to pigs, the people were able to get up and close and analyze the animals.

"We love pumpkin patch. We love the fall. This is our season because we go straight from this into Christmas. We have photographers out here ... November is filled with photographers. Every weekend it will be just solid families getting pictures made. And then we sell Christmas trees," said Patrick.

The Christmas trees are the main jewel the farm has to offer, working yearly to prepare them for the winter season.

"The big ones are eight to nine years old and we have some probably 10 footers. They grow about a foot a year. We’re trying to get a foot and a half out of them a year to get a little faster growth," stated Patrick. "He [Duane Patrick] had a fire in 2012, I think, and it destroyed every tree he had. We had to replant and so we are limited on how much we can sell out of the field each year right now. We think in about three years we’ll be able to open the field up and say ‘get what you want.’"

The trees are available to buy the Friday after Thanksgiving.

"People start coming Friday morning, the day after Thanksgiving around 8 a.m. to get their Christmas tree. The farm is usually sold out that Saturday of the week," stated Patrick. "These are mostly Virginia’s and we bring in Fraser Firs from North Carolina and this whole thing, at Christmas will be filled with Christmas trees. We pretty much sell out every year. People who want to get them out of the field, if they don’t get here by the Saturday after Thanksgiving, they can’t get them. We’re done. We have to limit how many go out."

According to last year’s price, the Virginia trees are sold for $10 a foot and the Fraser Firs are $15 a foot.

Additionally, the Saturday following Thanksgiving also has its own festivities.

"The Saturday night after Thanksgiving we have a hayride that is called the ‘Old time Christmas’ and we have actors throughout the farm and it tells the story about Jesus. There is an admission fee to get on the hayride that night but every single penny of that goes to a missionary. That’s our kind of kick-off to Christmas," shared Patrick.

To keep up with the farm’s schedule, following the rest of the season, visit https://www.sunsethilltreefarm.co/ .