This Thursday, Oct. 8, Gingerbread Antiques and Country Chic Paint is inviting community members to craft a wooden pumpkin that will be suited for Halloween decor in the home.

"Join Gingerbread Antiques and Country Chic Paint as we paint wood pumpkin and add a laser cut ’Oct. 31’ embellishment to create a home decor piece that you will be able to add to your Halloween decorations," shared the antique shop through their Facebook page.

This event will take place at Gingerbread Antiques, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The class fee is $15 per person and people can sign-up by calling 972-937-0968 or sending a message through Facebook.

"This is the first time we’ve hosted a Make and Take. We’ve put this together to highlight the home decor possibilities with Country Chic paint. We just started carrying this high end chalk paint this month. It is excellent for home decor and painted furniture projects," shared Melissa Chapman, manager of Gingerbread Antiques.

The class is limited to six people, as they are practicing safe social distancing. Masks or face coverings must be worn while partaking in the class.

All supplies are included, and tools will be provided during the class. Attendees may wear an apron if they feel more comfortable painting with one on.

Gingerbread Antiques is located on 310 S College St, Waxahachie, TX.

The store is also hosting an event called ’Trash or treasure?’ on Sat., Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: "Find out at Appraisal Day this Saturday at Gingerbread Antiques! Local antique experts Marsha and Larry Shaffer will be doing free appraisals ... Limit three items per customer," shared Chapman.