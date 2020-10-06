Tuesday forecast for Austin: Good news, folks! The day will come with nice weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Partly sunny skies will gradually become sunnier during the day and temperatures will peak at a high near 87 degrees, forecasters said.

Nighttime skies will be clear as temperatures dip to a low around 60 degrees.

Tuesday’s temperatures are right around normal. On Oct. 6 in Austin, the high temperature is normally 85 degrees with a low of 63 degrees, according to the weather service.

Wednesday will be much like Tuesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night with a low around 61.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night with a low around 65.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 85. Mostly clear at night with a low around 63.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 91. Clear at night with a low around 66.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 93. Mostly clear at night with a low around 67.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 89.