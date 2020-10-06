



The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court proclaimed Oct. 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week.

The Ellis County Fire Marshal’s Office Fire Dog "Sparky" came to court to support the many public safety activities and efforts of all Ellis County fire and emergency services.

The Proclamation is stated below:

" WHEREAS, Ellis County is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all those living in and visiting Ellis County; and

WHEREAS, fire is a serious public safety concern both locally and nationally, and homes are the locations where people are at great risk from fire; and

WHEREAS, home fires killed more than 2,630 people in the United States in 2017, according to the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®), and the fire departments in the United States responded to 357,000 home fires; and

WHEREAS, cooking is the leading cause of fires in the United States where fire departments responded to more than 173,000 annually between 2013 and 2017; and

WHEREAS, two of every five home fires start in the kitchen with 31 % of these fires resulting from unattended cooking; and

WHEREAS, more than half of reported non-fatal home cooking fire injuries occurred when the victims themselves tried to fight the fire themselves; and

WHEREAS, children under five face a higher risk of non-fire burns associated with cooking than being burned in a cooking fire; and

WHEREAS, residents who have planned and practiced a home fire escape plan are more prepared and will therefore be more likely to survive a fire; and

WHEREAS, working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in reported home fires in half; and

WHEREAS, all Ellis County’s first responders are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fires and home fire injuries through prevention and protective education; and

WHEREAS, Ellis County residents are responsive to public education measures and are able to take personal steps to increase their safety from fire, especially in their homes; and

WHEREAS, the 2020 Fire Prevention Week them ™. "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!!" effectively serves to remind us to stay alert and use caution when cooking to reduce the risk of fires;

THEREFORE, the Commissioners’ Court of Ellis County Texas does hereby proclaim October 4-10, 2020, as Fire Prevention Week throughout the county, and urge all the people of Ellis County to check their kitchen’s for fire hazards and use safe cooking practices, stay in kitchen when frying food on the stovetop, keep a three-foot kid-free zone around cooking areas and keep anything that can catch fire away from stove tops, and to support the many public safety activities and efforts of all Ellis County fire and emergency services. "