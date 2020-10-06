A donation of $5,000 was recently given to the Waxahachie Police Department by Captain Billy Vest with the Waxahachie Fire Department and owner of Dirt Defender Racing, as he sold merchandise in support of Blue Lives Matter.

Vest has been a part of the fire department going on 16 years and created this fundraiser to aid the police department, during a hard time according to him.

Vest has been in a circumstance where community members did not acknowledge the value of the fire department until they needed them, and he feels that people may be feeling the same way towards the police department.

"So for me the Police Department is the same way. People are trying to defund the police and they don’t need this and they don’t need that," shared Vest. "Well a lot of people have never been on the receiving end of needing help or haven’t been in a car wreck or have had somebody break into their house ... So to me it’s really frustrating to hear that."

He felt like he had to show his support to the department during a time of uncertainty, asking what items the officers were in need of.

"It motivated me to raise money and encourage people to remember that they do need to be funded and that’s what I did. I went to them and I said ‘What do you need?’ and they needed riot gear in each one of their cars. So I gave them enough money to buy gear for each one of their cars, so they don’t have to share," stated Vest. "I have a business. I make racing parts. I basically just put out 200 of my parts that I manufacture and I put some details on them and sold them as a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ type campaign, I gave 100 percent of proceeds to them."

The Waxahachie Police Department thanked Vest for his donation in a Facebook post stating, "Captain Billy Vest with the Waxahachie Fire Department and owner of Dirt Defender Racing raised $5000.00 for the Waxahachie Police Department by selling Blue Lives Matter merchandise. Thank you Captain Vest & Dirt Defender for the generous donation."

Additionally, Vest also raised money for the police department around two years ago, when police officers were shot in Dallas.

"I raised some last year or the year before. When the Dallas Police Officers were shot, I did a Blue Lives Matter and we donated that money earlier this year to some organization in Ovilla that did a police type night," said Vest.