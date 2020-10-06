For some children, parents and families are a basic necessity that they don’t have. Thousands of children are searching for homes with loving parents and or siblings.

Families they can call their own.

Eight-year-old Christian is looking to find a loving family that he can become a part of.

Christian is an adventurous and smart boy, who enjoys staying busy and loves to participate in extracurricular activities. Christian attends a boys and girls club, where he has easily made friends and enjoys playing basketball and soccer. In school, math is favorite subject.

Christian likes maintaining his monster truck collection and just recently added a shark monster truck to the collection, a collection he is very proud to show to other children and adults who are interested.

Like most boys his age, Christian enjoys spending time playing video games and watching funny YouTube videos. He is also not a picky eater, and is always willing to try new foods. But if there is a chance to eat out – he loves pizza and enjoys going to Chuck E. Cheese or Peter Piper Pizza.

For his forever family, Christian desires to have two loving parents, and a dog with whom he can enjoy a walking with at the park. Christian would also like to have his own room where he will have space to start new collections.

If you could be Christians forever family or for another Texas child, you can call 1-800-233-3405 for more information or log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

* be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

* complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

* share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

* provide relative and non-relative references,

* show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

* agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

* allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

* attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.