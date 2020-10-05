By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday night approved a new agreement with the city’s longtime solid waste provider that will add some new services while providing some savings to residents.

A five-year service agreement with Waste Connections was approved during Monday night’s semi-monthly meeting, with options for two additional five-year renewals. Waste Connections is the city’s current provider and has been under contract to perform solid waste services for the past 20 years.

Assistant city manager Tommy Ludwig said the city considered six bids, of which he said Waste Connections was rated the most advantageous by an evaluation committee made up of city staff.

Trash pickup in the city will take place once a week, which will be a reduction in frequency from the current two pickups a week, with recycling pickups every two weeks.

However, residents will be provided with 95-gallon polycarts for both regular and recycling waste, replacing loose bag pickups and the existing 16-gallon recycling containers. Also, hazardous waste collection will take place once a week, and bulk collection will take place weekly as well. The rate for these services will be $5.70 per residential household each month, a $2.37 reduction from the current contract.

The new service contract will go into effect on April 1, after the conclusion of the existing contract.

Three separate specific-use permit requests and one zoning change were passed unanimously by the council. A specific-use permit for an 840-square-foot carport at 122 Lakeshore Drive was approved, as well as an SUP for a 4,000-square foot accessory building at 213 Hunter Pass.

An SUP for a single-family home at 108 Wellington Court for use as a child daycare facility was approved, as well as a zoning change for The Children’s Montessori at 214 Dunn Street from Single Family-2 to Planned Development-General Retail. Both facilities were found to be out of zoning compliance, but the council quickly rectified both.

A request for a zoning change to add multi-family housing for a 120-acre parcel west of Ovilla Road and 800 feet south of U.S. Highway 287 was withdrawn at the applicant’s request; and a request for a zoning change from industrial uses to a planned retail and multi-family development for a property located southwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Butcher Road was continued to the Oct. 19 meeting.

• The council revised the city’s drought contingency ordinance. The stages of drought were renumbered to eliminate Stage 0 in order to avoid confusion, and the activation schedule of pumps on Bardwell Reservoir based on the elevation of Lake Waxahachie was adjusted.

• Councilmembers approved Tegue, Nall and Perkins for professional engineering and right-of-way services associated with the Graham Street corridor restoration from MLK to Perkins. These services will be provided at a cost of about $541,000, which will be funded through the city’s 2019-2020 capital improvement plan. The project will add a 30-foot concrete thoroughfare, drainage and sidewalks. Funding for construction is planned for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

• A number of city residents were appointed to boards and commissions: Nanette Paghi, Airport Board; Joshua Atilano and Lawrence Kollie, Building Standards Commission; Chad Hicks and Peggy Crabtree, Cemetery Board; Gary Estes and Harold DeBorde, Electrical Advisory Board; Wayne Eiland and Brian Ford, Ellis County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1; Becky Kauffman, Curtiss Thompson and Jeff Smith, Heritage Preservation; Scott Poarch, Jim Kauffman and Christy Waters, Keep Waxahachie Beautiful; Ginger Cole and Dr. William Major, Park Board; Bonney Ramsey, Jim Phillips and Erik Test, Planning and Zoning Commission; Theresa Taylor, Peggy Loftis and Heather Fuller, Senior Center Advisory Committee; Ron Ansell, Coy Sevier and Brad Yates, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone; Daniel Morton and Bob Lynn, Waxahachie Community Development Corporation; Wendy Cunningham, Johnny Rodriguez, Don Nelson and Jane Vineyard, Waxahachie Housing Authority; Ginger Cole and Michael Hirtzel, Waxahachie Industrial Development Authority; and Brad Yates, Marion Reynolds and Diane Collard, Zoning Board of Adjustments.

• Mayor David Hill presented a proclamation proclaiming Oct. 5 as Dan Ed Morton Day in the city. Morton began his banking career as a teller while attending Waxahachie High School, and has been a part of the Ellis County banking community since 1970.

• The Waxahachie High School Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, starting at 3 p.m. It will stage in the area of the post office parking lot and proceed north on College Street to Marvin Avenue, then one block west to Brown Street, dispersing at Lumpkins Stadium.