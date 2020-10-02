By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The family of wounded gun show attendee Jacob Ausburn and their attorney both claim that the teenager purchased a weapon at the Waxahachie Gun Show last weekend with a round in the chamber, and that it discharged without the victim knowing it was loaded inside the box.

Ausburn, 19, is recuperating at his home in Dallas after two days in the hospital, during which his father said he had surgery on Sunday morning to retrieve the lodged bullet from his knee.

Jacob’s father, Patrick Ausburn, said on Wednesday that the .22-caliber Roughrider long-rifle revolver was sold to his son by a vendor at the show brand-new in a box, and that video exists of the incident.

"It shot through the box," the elder Ausburn said. "The police department has the box and the gun. It still had all the safeties on it that the Waxahachie Police put on it when people bring their stuff in there. They even have all the brand-new paperwork for the gun. Everything was legal."

Patrick Ausburn added that the only guns they had with them inside the Waxahachie Civic Center were the ones they had bought at the show. The one gun they had brought with them was checked in at the front desk and safetied up, because Patrick said he was going to trade it for another gun.

The Daily Light has reached out to Premier Gun Shows LLC, the operator of the Waxahachie Gun Show, for comment. No response was received as of Friday afternoon.

Jacob Ausburn, the victim, is not commenting on the case on advice from his attorney, Eric J. Allen, of the Zehl & Associates firm in Houston. Allen told the Daily Light he is acting on a pro-bono basis as a friend of the Ausburn family.

Jacob’s father described what happened: The Ausburns had made some purchases and were browsing the show on Saturday when Jacob, for unknown reasons, dropped one of the boxes at about 2:45 p.m. The .22 inside the dropped box discharged, striking Jacob in the knee. Jacob was transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

"It was already loaded and it was supposed to be checked in," Patrick Ausburn said. "The police department themselves have to check their weapons in. It wasn’t checked properly, in my eyes. I’m not saying they didn’t do their job, but it wasn’t done properly. (Otherwise) the gun wouldn’t have fired and nobody would’ve been in there with a loaded gun in the first place."

Patrick Ausburn’s main concern is medical expenses for his son. He said as a construction worker, he cannot afford the bills that the shooting will result in.

"Somebody has to pay this," he said. "There’s the hospital stay and the surgery, plus the ambulance ride from Waxahachie to Dallas. And then he has to go through therapy and he has to go back one more time to have the knee scoped out in two weeks."

The gun show was shut down for the remainder of the day on Saturday, but reopened on Sunday as previously scheduled. Tickets purchased on Saturday, after the show was closed down, were honored on Sunday, according to a social media announcement Saturday night by Waxahachie Civic Center.

Premier Gun Shows LLC, which schedules events throughout Texas on a rotating basis, holds a show regularly at the Waxahachie Civic Center, the most recent of which was in early March. More than 300 tables typically display guns, knives, ammunition and shooting supplies available to buy, sell or trade during one of these shows.

Patrick Ausburn said the incident is especially poignant for him, because he lost his younger son at age 14 to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July 2019, while the family was living in North Carolina. He said this latest shooting happened during the first time since their tragic loss that he and his surviving son decided to go out and do something as a family.

"I’m not mad at anybody," Patrick Ausburn said. "Accidents happen. But this is negligence on somebody else’s behalf, not me or my son."