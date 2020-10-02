The Nicholas P. Sims is holding a Fall Reading Challenge for the first time virtually, after the success with their summer reading challenge.

The challenge started on Sept. 21 and will continue until Dec. 11.

There are four different challenges being held to accommodate to the different age groups. The challenge was announced through the library’s Facebook and web page.

According to Jennifer Graf, the Youth Services Librarian, there are currently 39 people registered to participate in the challenge. Of these 39, 10 are adults, six are teens, eight are tweens, and 15 are younger children.

"This is actually our first year holding a Fall Reading Challenge, so we do not really have anything to compare it to yet. COVID-19 has changed so many things for us, one of which was forcing us to go virtual with our reading challenge this past summer," shared Graf. "We had such wonderful success with our Summer Reading Program that we decided to utilize the software and host a Fall Challenge as well."

The program used for these challenges has been of easy use and is one of the many reasons for the creation of the fall challenge.

"Beanstack, the software we use, makes it so easy for patrons to track their books both online and via their app. It also keeps track of all the stats for us, and allows us to easily export them. For our patrons who may not want to track online or might not have access to the online software, we have paper logs available," Graf said.

The "Beanstack Tracker" app is available for download and is helpful to log books from a phone. This app is available from both the iTunes Store and the Google Play Store.

"I have received some feedback from a few teens, and they loved the Summer Reading Program and were excited when I told them about the fall program. The thing they liked the most was collecting the badges for completing challenges," Graf said.