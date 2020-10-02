Red Oak ISD canceled all high school football activities, including homecoming, until Monday, Oct. 12, due to positive COVID-19 tests within the football team.

According to an update released, "Out of an abundance of caution after positive COVID-19 tests from football players and coaches, the district is canceling all high school football activities until Monday, October 12. This includes varsity, junior varsity, and freshman games."

Students who were exposed will be transitioning to virtual learning for the same time frame.

The Mansfield Timberview home game this Friday and Copperas Cove away game next week have been canceled.

Although the homecoming game was supposed to take place Oct. 2, the event is being postponed until Friday, Oct. 30.

The drive-by pep rally was still scheduled to continue on Oct. 2, from 1-2 p.m.

"We know Homecoming Week is an important part of the high school experience, thus the decision has been made to move the announcement of the court to the next home game on Friday, October 30. The Homecoming Drive-By Pep Rally scheduled for this Friday from 1-2 p.m. will still take place," shared ROISD.

The next game that will be played will be Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. versus Mansfield Legacy at Vernon Newsom Stadium. The next home game will be Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. versus Richland.

Activities related to football, including Pink Out activities, Homecoming Court, and the Distinguished Alumni celebration will also be postponed.

Additionally, any game tickets already paid for this week will be refunded through the Athletics Office.

"We appreciate your understanding, and please know this decision was made for the safety of our students, staff, and community," stated Red Oak ISD.

According to an update, 15 Red Oak students of the 5,978 enrolled have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Additionally, 7 out of 863 staff members have COVID-19.

To stay updated with COVID-19 updates from Red Oak ISD, visit https://www.redoakisd.org/Page/4660 .