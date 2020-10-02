The Pumpkin Patch is back for the sixth year at Sunset Hill Tree Farm, opening to guests on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Sunset Hill Tree Farm is a Christmas Tree farm in Alvarado, just outside of Ellis County, offering a pumpkin patch family experience every weekend in October.

"We are the metroplex’s best kept secret; everyone who comes out here falls in love and comes back year after year," said co-owner Duane Patrick.

The farm offers photo ops, hayrides, a farm zoo, a kiddie train, bounce houses, a maze, an obstacle course, play area, food and various pumpkins for sale.

There will be from 350 to 400 pumpkins present throughout the farm.

According to a news release, "Sunset Hill is a 100% working farm, raising not only the Christmas trees but also chickens, rabbits, cows, pigs, ducks and more."

"We’ve been doing the pumpkin patch for six years. We’ve been doing Christmas trees for 20 years. He’s a member of the Christmas Tree Growers Association, and a lot of Christmas tree farms in Texas do a pumpkin patch just to get people to come out to the farm, learn about the farm and learn about the Christmas trees. The pumpkin patch is a fun way to introduce the Christmas tree farm to the public," shared co-owner Donna Patrick.

Although they questioned if they were going to host a pumpkin patch this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately they have chosen to go through with the event and take precautions.

"We don’t have any restrictions. We’re just going to encourage people that if they are concerned ... they can wear their mask and that would be a way of keeping them safe," shared Donna.

The tree farm is made up of 17 acres, and eight are used for the pumpkin patch, allowing room for community members to walk within distance.

However, a pandemic is not the toughest thing this farm has been through.

According to the release, "Duane Patrick began growing Christmas trees in 1999. In 2012, all the Christmas trees on the farm were destroyed by a fire, and they had to start all over. Planting thousands of trees, the farm came back to life. The award winning trees now are a testament to hard work and dedication to creating a place for families to make memories and celebrate together."

The entrance fee will be $8 per person and children under 3 get in free. The farm will be offering specials on certain weekends.

The pumpkin patch will only be available on Saturday and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 3400 County Rd. 206, Alvarado, Tx 76009.

For additional information on the farm, visit sunsethilltreefarm.co .