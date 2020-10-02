



Cars are becoming more technologically advanced every day and show no sign of slowing down, meaning there’s more safety technology in today’s cars than ever before. But, many drivers are not familiar with how to use the technology.

AARP Driver Safety has teamed up with The Hartford to develop Smart DriverTEK, a workshop to provide drivers with the necessary tools to navigate modern vehicle technology.

The workshop is now coming to the Ellis County area virtually through Zoom.

The 90-minute interactive Zoom workshops are led by a trained AARP volunteer and include an overview of vehicle technology, a step-by-step guide of how these technologies work and how they can benefit drivers, as well as time for people to interact with each other.

The next Smart DriverTEK workshop will be offered on Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. and is free of charge to drivers of all ages. Attendees also have access to a vehicle technology checklist, which offers guidance on what technologies they need when shopping for a new car.

According to a news release, "AARP Driver Safety first launched in 1979 as the "55 Alive" program to help keep older drivers independent, safe and confident while on the road. Today, AARP Driver Safety continues to meet the needs of older drivers through leading educational programs that include the AARP Smart Driver course, CarFit, We Need to Talk, the Driving Resource Center, and Smart DriverTEK.

"With the changes in vehicle technology over the last five years, it’s critical for drivers to stay updated and informed," said Kyle Rakow, vice president and national director of AARP Driver Safety. "Many of these technologies have potential to make driving safer, which is why we are so appreciative of The Hartford’s generous commitment to this new endeavor."

Space is limited; those interested can sign up at https://aarp.cvent.com/d/y7q39m/4W .

To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/drive, or follow them on Twitter @AARPdsp or connect with them on Facebook at Facebook.com/AARPds .