By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Monday is the last day for Texas voters to be able to register to vote in time for the Nov. 3 general election.

Applications may be obtained from the Ellis County Voter Registrar’s office at 204 E. Jefferson St. in Waxahachie, as well as libraries, many post offices, or high schools. Official applications to register to vote are postage-paid by the State of Texas.

This year’s general election is combined with municipal and school board elections that were postponed from May because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in March issued an executive order that gave jurisdictions permission to postpone their elections.

The presidential election and several statewide races are being contested in the general election, as well as the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Republican John Cornyn. Also contested is the U.S. House District 6 seat, where incumbent Republican Congressman Ron Wright will face Democrat Stephen Daniel and Libertarian Melanie A. Black. In the Texas House District 10 race, Republican nominee Jake Ellzey will face Libertarian Matt Savino.

Numerous races fill the ballot throughout Ellis County in the city and school district elections. A sample generic ballot is available at the Ellis County Elections Office website outlining each race as well as several referendum items.

In the city of Waxahachie, three seats on the City Council are being contested, including Place 3, where incumbent councilmembers Melissa Olson and Kevin Strength are running against each other. Incumbent David Hill, the mayor, is running for re-election in Place 1 against challenger Paul Christenson. Place 2, an open seat, is being contested by Tiffany Duran, Patrick Souter and Doug Barnes.

Waxahachie voters last year decided to change the method of voting-in of councilmembers from at-large to specific places on the council.

Only one trustee seat is being contested in the Waxahachie ISD board election, where incumbent Clay Schoolfield is being challenged by Amy Hedtke. Place 1 trustee Judd McCutchen is unopposed for re-election.

Early voting begins on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and will last until Friday, Oct. 30. Applications for a ballot by mail must be received by the Ellis County Elections Office by Friday, Oct. 23.

The last day for the Elections Office to receive ballots by mail will be Election Day at 7 p.m. if the envelope is not postmarked, or by Wednesday, Nov. 4 (the day after Election Day) at 5 p.m. if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.