By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Six public hearings on development matters top the agenda for Monday night’s regular semi-monthly meeting of the Waxahachie City Council.

Three separate specific-use permit requests are included on the agenda. An SUP for an accessory building located at 122 Lakeshore Drive will be considered, as well as an SUP for an accessory building at 213 Hunter Pass and one for a single-family home at 108 Wellington Court.

Also, the council will consider a request from The Children’s Montessori for a zoning change from Single Family-2 to Planned Development-General Retail at 214 Dunn Street; a request for a zoning change to add multi-family housing for a 120-acre parcel west of Ovilla Road and 800 feet south of U.S. Highway 287; and a request for a zoning change from industrial uses to a planned retail and multi-family development for a property located southwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Butcher Road.

Among other agenda items, councilmembers will consider entering into a contract with Waste Connections for municipal solid waste services; revisions to the city’s drought contingency ordinance; professional engineering services associated with the Graham Street corridor restoration; and appointment to boards and commissions.

Mayor David Hill will present a proclamation proclaiming Oct. 5 as Dan Ed Morton Day in the city.

Approval of the Waxahachie Homecoming Parade for 2020 is on the consent agenda, as well as approval of previous meeting minutes.

Monday night’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 401 S. Rogers.