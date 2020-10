Today

• Melissa Rotary Club meeting - 7:30-8:30 a.m., Melissa IDS building, 1904 Cooper St.; melissarotary.org/

• Bilingual Storytime - 1:30 p.m., Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Oct. 2

• Family Storytime - 1:30 p.m. (Fridays, throughout October), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Oct. 2-3

• Last Stand Band - 8 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyard, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

Oct. 3

• March to End Human Trafficking - 10 a.m., beginning at Sue Rattan Elementary School, 1221 S. Ferguson Parkway, Anna; facebook.com/events/748025302660290

Oct. 6

• Baby Storytime - 1:30 p.m. (Tuesdays, throughout October), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Oct. 7

• Elementary craft - 1:30 p.m., Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary (craft bags can be picked up in advance at the library lobby, additional information about the craft available at bluebearwood.co.uk/yarn-monsters/)

Oct. 8

• Hogwarts Club - 4:30 p.m. (House Sorting), Melissa Public Library online (interactive virtual platform, advanced registration required by emailng rurbina@cityofmelissa.com or atyler@cityofmelissa.com)

• Melissa Rotary Club meeting - 7:30-8:30 a.m., Melissa IDS building, 1904 Cooper St.; melissarotary.org/

Oct. 9

• Family Storytime - 1:30 p.m. (Fridays, throughout October), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

• American Petty band - 8 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyard, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

Oct. 13

• Baby Storytime - 1:30 p.m. (Tuesdays, throughout October), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

• Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/

• Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council

Oct. 14

• Junior Craft – 1:30 p.m (Paper Mache Balloon Bowl), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary (craft bags can be picked up in advance at library lobby; additional information about craft available at diyprojectsforteens.com/paper-mache-crafts/)

Oct. 15

• Melissa Rotary Club meeting - 7:30-8:30 a.m., Melissa IDS building, 1904 Cooper St.; melissarotary.org/

• STEM craft - 1:30 p.m., Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary (craft kits can be picked up in advance at library lobby)

• Melissa Planning and Zoning Board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Thursday monthly, as needed), Melissa City Hall at 3411 Barker Ave.; cityofmelissa.com/business/Melissa_Zoning.php

Oct. 16

• Family Storytime - 1:30 p.m. (Fridays, throughout October), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

• Fleetwood X band - 7:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyard, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

Oct. 19

• Anna Parks Advisory Board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Monday monthly), City Hall Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway; annatexas.gov/890/Parks-Advisory-Board

Oct. 20

• Baby Storytime - 1:30 p.m. (Tuesdays, throughout October), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Oct. 21

• Melissa ISD School Board meeting - 6 p.m., Melissa Schools Home Office, 1904 Cooper St.; melissaisd.org/board/board-meetings/

Oct. 22

• Diamond Painting - 1:30 p.m. (programming for adults), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary (craft kits can be picked up in advance at library lobby)

• Melissa Rotary Club meeting - 7:30-8:30 a.m., Melissa IDS building, 1904 Cooper St.; melissarotary.org/

Oct. 23

• My Kinda Party (Jason Aldean tribute band) - 7:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyard, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

Oct. 24

• Family Storytime - 1:30 p.m. (Fridays, throughout October), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

• TF’s La Grange (ZZ Top cover band) - 7:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyard, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

Oct. 27

• Baby Storytime - 1:30 p.m. (Tuesdays, throughout October), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

• Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/

• Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council

Oct. 28

• Junior Craft – 1:30 p.m. (Paper Pumpkins), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary (craft bags can be picked up in advance at library lobby; additional information about the craft available at thesprucecrafts.com/kids-halloween-crafts-4173158)

Oct. 29

• Melissa Rotary Club meeting - 7:30-8:30 a.m., Melissa IDS building, 1904 Cooper St.; melissarotary.org/

Oct. 30

• Family Storytime - 1:30 p.m. (Fridays, throughout October), Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

• King George (George Strait cover band) - 7:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyard, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

Oct. 31

• Texas Flood band - 7 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyard, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

Nov. 6

• Two Tons of Steel with Ryan Glenn Band - 7:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyard, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

Nov. 7

• Even It Up (Heart tribute band) - 7:30 p.m. $19, Barnhill Vineyard, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

Nov. 14

• Already Gone Band (Eagles tribute band) - 7:30 p.m. $19, Barnhill Vineyard, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

Nov. 20

• Ashmore (cover band) - 7:30 p.m. $19, Barnhill Vineyard, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

