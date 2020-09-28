By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

A fundraising effort has succeeded for a billboard in Ellis County urging the solving of the horrific murder of Terri "Missy" Bevers in Midlothian more than four years ago and bringing her killer to justice.

The billboard is now installed on the northbound side of U.S. Highway 287 in the Reagor Springs area and is paid for through the month of December. The billboard says: "Help find her killer. Who murdered Missy Bevers?"

It asks citizens to call Ellis County’s tip line at 972-937-7297.

Renae Rodden and Crystal Lawson, the podcasting duo known as True Crime Broads, raised the $2,000 cost for the purchase of the billboard to increase awareness of Bevers’ murder. Ellis County Crime Stoppers provided half of the amount with a check presentation recently, and other funds were raised through a GoFundMe account and other donations.

Rodden, a personal acquaintance of Bevers, started the podcast in March, she told WFAA-TV.

"Missy and her family deserve to know who brutally attacked Missy as she was setting up her exercise class," True Crime Broads said on their GoFundMe page, which was started in August.

On the morning of April 19, 2016, Bevers, a fitness instructor who was married with three children, was opening up the hall of Creekside Church in the 5400 block of U.S. 287 East in Midlothian to host a Camp Gladiator exercise class when she was brutally stabbed to death by an assailant who has yet to be identified.

Midlothian police said surveillance video showed a suspect inside the church at 3:50 a.m. who had apparently gained entry by breaking a glass door. Video evidence from inside the church suggested the suspect appeared to be wearing tactical gear.

Bevers entered the main hall at 4:18 a.m., bringing with her equipment for her fitness class. Cameras did not capture the assault, police said. Class members who arrived at 5 a.m. discovered Bevers’ body and called 911.

The murderer was at first identified as a man by authorities, but later they changed that to say it was undetermined whether it was a man or a woman. Police later said the suspect was between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-7 in height.

Missy Bevers’ husband, Brandon Bevers, was out of state on a fishing trip at the time of her death and all family members were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Despite more than $50,000 in reward money offered for information leading to the murderer’s arrest, the murder remains unsolved to this day.