By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

U.S. Congressman Ron Wright was released from the hospital on Monday after an eight-day stay due to complications from his cancer treatment.

Under doctors’ orders, Wright will remain at his home in Arlington to recover from a bout with pneumonia.

"Upon his recovery from pneumonia, Congressman Wright will resume his duties in Washington and his treatment for cancer," Wright’s office said in a statement Wednesday. "Congressman Wright and his wife Susan are thankful for the well wishes and prayers delivered by hundreds over the last few weeks. The Congressman looks forward to returning to work and the campaign trail as soon as possible."

Wright was admitted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Dallas on Sept. 13. Wright’s campaign said in a statement at the time that Wright has "been in a tough battle with cancer this year." The campaign said Wright was admitted to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland for treatment earlier this month before returning home.

Wright was first diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer in 2018. In July 2019, he announced on Facebook that he was undergoing treatment for a re-emergence of the cancer, using chemotherapy and immunotherapy as well as radiation treatments.

In an interview with the Daily Light in June, Wright said he was recovering from viral pneumonia after a stay in the hospital. However, Wright said at the time he was clear of COVID-19 and had been tested three times.

Wright also spoke to the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce a month ago as part of the Chamber’s Legislative Series of webinars.

Wright, 67, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018, replacing Ennis Republican Joe Barton, and is running for a second term after easily winning the March 3 GOP primary. Wright will face Democrat Stephen Daniel, Libertarian Melanie Black and independent Chad Snider in the Nov. 3 general election.

Wright represents U.S. House District 6, which includes Ellis and Navarro Counties as well as the cities of Arlington and Mansfield in Tarrant County.