Prosper’s Parks and Recreation department is offering a plethora of programming this fall for town residents.

"Parks and Recreation has always offered high-quality programs for all ages and we are pleased to announce we will continue numerous activities throughout this season," Dudley Raymond, director of Parks and Recreation, said.

"If you’re looking for ways to get out in the fresh air, we’ve got that. Indoor options following our fun-and-fitness theme include nutrition workshops, art instruction, fitness classes and methods for learning to relax and improve creativity."

Raymond said the schedule also includes expanded programs for active adults and seniors age 55-plus, including the recently launched Prosper Area Senior Bowling League.

The league, which is open to bowlers of all skill levels, meets at 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Strikz, 8769 Lebanon Road, Frisco. A $10 weekly fee is charged to cover shoe rental and games. Advance registration is requested and additional information is available by contacting Barbara Cottone at bcottone@prospertx.gov.

Meanwhile, a virtual Visit with The Mayor is scheduled at 11 a.m. Oct. 14, when Prosper Mayor Ray Smith will provide an update on happenings in and around the town.

The event, which is open for viewing by active adults and seniors, is usually hosted as the Mayor's Luncheon. Those interested in attending the Zoom meeting are asked to reserve a spot by midnight Sept. 27 at prosperparksandrec.org. Instructions for attending the meeting will be emailed at a later date.

Virtual games for seniors continue to be played weekly via Zoom free of charge. Texas Forty-Two (9:30 a.m.Tuesdays), Trivia Time (3 p.m. Wednesdays), Yahtzee (3 p.m. Thursdays) and Bingo (3 p.m. Fridays) are among the offerings.

Reservations are required by 1 p.m. Mondays for those interested in playing Texas Forty-Two, and bingo cards may be requested by contacting Trevor Helton at thelton@prospertx.gov.

Registration for fall youth outdoor sports is also underway, including tennis for youngsters age 5 and older, soccer for ages 2-9, and advanced archery for ages 9-18.

Meanwhile, adult programming options include Zumba, yoga, art, nutritional workshops, evening tennis and men’s softball.

Additional information about programming registration, dates, times, locations and fees is available at prosperparksandrec.org.