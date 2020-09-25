Daily Light report

NODABL Networks LLC recently announced the deployment of the first Motorola Solutions Nitro private broadband network in Texas. The network was commissioned Aug. 26 at NODABL offices in Waxahachie.

In addition to showcasing compelling business-critical voice, video, and data use cases along with the return on investment (ROI) of private broadband networks to customers, NODABL plans to offer secure broadband access to select businesses, county offices, and other establishments in the Waxahachie Central Business District coverage area.

The Nitro network utilizes up to 150 MHz of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Band 48 spectrum to deliver cloud-hosted, lightning-fast, enterprise-grade, private 4G/LTE with high level of security, mobility, coverage, and capacity.

The network is always under the full control of the customer, and business-critical data stays behind the enterprise firewall never leaving the customer’s premises. The network is professionally managed 24/7 in the cloud, allowing customers to focus on their core business functions.

"Broadband connectivity on enterprise campuses today is a hodge-podge of cellular connectivity provided by wireless carriers, wired internet access provided by Internet Service Providers, enterprise-owned WiFi networks, and walkie-talkie style two-way radio communications" observed Dr. Aroon Tungare, CEO of NODABL Networks. "Motorola Solutions provides most business-critical services on a single network. Furthermore, the Nitro network is interoperable with MOTOTRBO digital mobile radios and carrier LTE."

"We are pleased to have NODABL Networks as a nationwide go-to-market partner because of its extensive experience with network planning and design, system integration, network commissioning, and customer support " said Andy Byrne, vice president of strategic sales, Motorola Solutions. "Nitro is an end-to-end solution that provides businesses with the unique opportunity to leverage private broadband for voice and data communications, connect a wide range of devices, and exercise control over their network."

NODABL offers Nitro to customers via a "Network as a Managed Service" business model that can be flexibly designed to suit customers’ needs.

NODABL Networks is a nationwide provider of broadband networks and services that enable people, communities, and enterprises to flourish. NODABL provides custom designed, enterprise grade, private LTE and 5G networks and services using world-class technology partners. Learn more at www.nodabl.com.