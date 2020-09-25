Fresh Market Coffee(Fresh) has brought fall to its Waxahachie residents, bringing back their seasonal goodies.

Fall officially began on Sept. 22, according to the 2020 calendar, but Fresh began offering their fall menu earlier, allowing the public to order Sept. 10.

From the pumpkin spice latte to the "Hocus Pocus" named after the Halloween movie, drink options vary throughout the menu.

"In the coffee business, it’s hard to sling espresso in 100-degree heat, so when it starts to cool down people are like, "oh yeah." And then with fall pumpkin everything. People see our fall menu has been, it’s like the big thing, launching out of summer and into the fall menu," shared Shane Henry, owner of Fresh.

Fresh has been opened to the Waxahachie community since winter of 2015.

Before selling fall drinks, Henry would allow his staff to come up with interesting ideas and sell them to the public. The pumpkin spiced latte however, was always an option.

"For the next two years ... the baristas just kind of came up with some crazy drinks. Then the third fall, we all sat down – we call ourselves the Fresh Fam – and ... like I wanted some consistency with the drink menu, and so I was like, let’s come up with some fall favorites and really push them this year," said Henry.

Fresh began serving an official fall menu in 2017, introducing the famous "Cinderella" and the "Autumn Spice" to the public.

According to Henry, the most ordered fall drink is the "Cinderella," with pumpkin spice mixed in, this drink is what Fresh is known for.

"I think we probably make more Cinderella’s because we’re known for it. The ‘Maple Cookie’ is good. The ‘Fall Wedding’ tastes like a piece of wedding cake. I actually created the ‘Fall Wedding,’ and I actually did it for my mom because she was like, ‘I wish I could have wedding cake in a coffee.’ And we were so excited to get the drink out there that we released it with our fall menu, and it’s just always stayed in the fall menu," said Henry.

Not only does Fresh offer a fall drink menu, but they also have seasonal pastries that are ready to order.

"In house, we have Carlos and Sara, and so they bake everything here at Fresh and we kind of leave it up to them and kind of talk about seasons coming up ... We do a pumpkin cream cheese muffin, a caramel apple bread and then an orange cranberry muffin as well," said Henry.

Pumpkin Cream muffins sold out the first day they were made available.

Barista Deborah Cox shared her favorite item from the seasonal menu. "The Autumn Spice because I love chai and I love to add two extra shots to it with almond milk because then it just tastes better. I’m also a big fan of cinnamon," said Cox.

For customers, Cox usually recommends the "Maple Cookie" drink from the fall menu.

"I typically recommend they either get a traditional pumpkin spice, or a lot of times I’ll tell the people to try the ‘Maple Cookie’ because it's not ordered a whole bunch but it’s just sweet enough to be enjoyable," said Cox. "My favorite pastry would be the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and the chocolate zucchini muffin."

For those that are not too keen on pumpkin flavors, there are additional fall options that are pumpkin-free.

The fall menu will only be accessible until Nov. 7, but customers can still order throughout November. Fresh will begin preparing for its Christmas menu the second week of November.

"We’ll start changing the store over the second week in November. What we do with the inside of the store is – right now it’s just a little bit of fall stuff, and then we’ll add a little bit more. And then we’ll add all the pumpkins and scaries for Halloween, and then we pull the pumpkins and scaries and we add the turkeys to get us through, further into Thanksgiving. Then we go Christmas like crazy," shared Henry.

The Fresh menu can be accessed at https://www.getfresh.coffee/ .