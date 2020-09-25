By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Remembrances, tributes and well-wishes have been pouring in from across Ellis County for Waxahachie High School senior Austin Wade Elbert, who died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a horrific accident on U.S. Highway 287 the day before.

Austin, a baseball player with the Indians whose 18th birthday would have been Thursday, succumbed to his injuries a day after Monday afternoon’s crash not far from the high school. Funeral arrangements were still pending as of midday Friday.

The Waxahachie baseball team has set up a fundraiser to help assist Austin’s family. Donations can be dropped off at First Financial Bank during business hours or at 122 Tecumseh Parkway in Waxahachie at any time. A list of possible donation items and further details are available at www.signupgenius.com .

A candlelight prayer vigil was held Monday night at The Avenue Church in Waxahachie, and another vigil was held Tuesday evening at Richards Park following news of Austin’s death.

But the outpouring of support has come not only from Waxahachie residents, but also from neighboring cities.

Chick-Fil-A has announced that its Spirit Nights in Waxahachie and Ennis will be dedicated to fundraising for Austin’s family: Monday night, Sept. 28, in Waxahachie and Tuesday night, Sept 29, in Ennis. Ten percent of all proceeds from 5-8 p.m. at each location each night will go to his family.

Red Oak, Midlothian, Ennis and Maypearl ISDs all joined in after Waxahachie ISD announced that students and faculty in the district were encouraged to wear green on Thursday — which would’ve been his birthday — in Austin’s memory, as well as in support of organ donation.

"Waxahachie and Midlothian may be rivals in sports through the years, but right (now) we are neighbors ... heartbroken for Austin’s family and friends," Heritage Baseball tweeted on Thursday. "Prayers and love for the Waxahachie baseball program from Heritage baseball."

At the Waxahachie Lady Indians’ volleyball game at Midlothian High on Tuesday night, Midlothian players wore green ribbons in Austin’s honor. Each team gathered for a prayer after the match, which WHS won in five sets.

Meanwhile, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court opened its Tuesday afternoon meeting with an invocation from Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Stinson asking for divine presence with Austin’s family.

The accident, involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler, happened at about 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of 287 near the Cowboy Church of Ellis County, not far from Waxahachie High School. The northbound lanes were shut down for several hours.

According to a report from the Waxahachie Police Department, Austin had just left the high school and had entered the southbound entrance ramp to 287 when, for an undetermined reason, the driver lost control, slid through the median and collided head-on with the 18-wheeler. Other reports said the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

A photo from the scene taken by a passer-by showed an 18-wheeler on the right shoulder with the smashed pickup in the center of the northbound lane and grass on the pavement. Other bystanders had stopped to render aid to the victim and were performing CPR roadside.

Austin was taken by ground ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Waxahachie, and flown from there to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Austin attended Ennis High School before transferring to Waxahachie for the 2019-2020 school year. Last season, he started at shortstop and also made two pitching appearances for the Indians, including a combined two-hitter with teammate Casey Kelly in a 1-0 loss to Sulphur Springs during the Tyler tournament.

In the shortened 2020 season, Austin played in 12 games and batted 13-for-27 with four doubles, five RBI and four runs scored.