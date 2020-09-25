By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

A couple of updates to the 2019 Ellis County Master Thoroughfare Plan were approved during Tuesday’s regular bi-weekly meeting of the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court.

The changes are to FM 875 near Skinner Road, and FM 1387 from Longbranch Road to Interstate 35E. A public hearing for each was held.

In the case of FM 875, the county agreed to eliminate the eastern extension of this highway between Skinner Road and U.S. Highway 287. County development director Alberto Mares said FM 875 was planned to intersect with U.S. 287 about a half-mile west of the intersection with Business 287, between Waxahachie and Midlothian. Mares said it didn’t make sense to locate a new intersection because of the proximity of the two exits and the expected volume and speed of traffic on 287.

In its place, Mares proposed an east-west extension of Skinner Road, tying it in with Rex Odom Road to bring the FM 875 intersection a mile farther west, near Mid-Way Airport.

Todd Winters, the engineer working with the landowner on the proposal, told commissioners that the city of Midlothian has agreed to the changes and will take its own action, following the county’s lead.

The FM 1387 corridor proposal is more complex, with six alignment options between Longbranch Road and I-35E. Mares made the recommendation that the county choose the alignment that runs east from FM 664 to Patrick Road, then turns southeast to tie in with Sterrett Road.

Other routes that need to be amended in the county thoroughfare plan are FM 664, in order to align it with what the Texas Department of Transportation has already approved; and Bob White/Hayes Road, which Mares recommended having a uniform right-of-way width of 90 feet because Ellis County and the cities of Waxahachie and Midlothian all have differing right-of-way requirements.

Mares said other roads that needed to be added to the county plan are Patrick Road and Spring Branch Road, which are both on Waxahachie’s thoroughfare plan but not the county’s.

"We know that none of these options is 100 percent perfect, and it’s not going to make everyone happy," Mares said. "But we wanted to attempt to provide the best solution with the most minimum impact in this area."

County Judge Todd Little said these routes are only recommendations and are not set in stone. Little said the purpose of the thoroughfare plan is to try to mitigate future property displacements as much as possible.

TxDOT has already gotten the ball rolling on improvements to FM 1387 between Midlothian Parkway and FM 664, with two alignment choices between Longbranch and FM 664. TxDOT held a virtual public meeting earlier this month on the project, which won’t be let until at least 2024.

• As expected, commissioners approved a 10-year, 55-percent real and personal property tax abatement agreement with Earth Root Holdings LLC for its new manufacturing facility in Midlothian Business Park. The occupant of the site will be Sunrider International, whose plant will eventually reach 1.1 million square feet and employ at least 210 workers by the end of the abatement period. The abatement will be very similar to the city of Midlothian’s Sept. 8 agreement, with only added taxable value counting toward the abatement. The Ellis County agreement excludes inventory and supplies.

• The court renewed bids for one year each for hauling road materials, road materials and emulsified asphalts.

• A one-year lease for a property at 301 N. 8th St. in Midlothian in an amount of $9,500 per month was OK’d. This is a lease renewal for the offices of Precinct 4 constable and justice of the peace.

• An approximately $450,000 payment to Hibbs-Hallmark for the county’s comprehensive insurance for the new fiscal year was approved.

• The purchase of audio/visual equipment for the 378th District Court (in relation to the new County Court at Law No. 3) at a total cost of about $95,000 was approved.

• The court approved the lease of a total of nine new vehicles for county first responders.

• Commissioners renewed the county workers’ compensation program through the Texas Association of Counties.

• A committee was established to consider and approve spending of grants and coronavirus relief funds. Little said the county still has $1 million in CARES Act funding to spend before Dec. 31, but auditor Janet Martin said the county can go into the new year depending on what process it chooses. Commissioners will make citizen appointments in the coming days.

• Tim Berneking was reappointed as Emergency Services District 8 board member through the end of 2021.

• The court approved funds in a total combined amount of about $591,000 with a periodic payment option for the Ellis County portion of right-of-way acquisition and utility adjustments for two segments of FM 664.

• Six development items were approved: a replat of 2.28 acres on the north side of Dunkerly Road in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Ennis; a plat of two lots on the east side of Mohundro Road near Ferris; a plat of 9.148 acres on the west side of U.S. Highway 77 in the ETJ of Italy; a plat of 4.180 acres of land a the intersection of Greathouse Road and Dawson Road near Waxahachie; a final plat of about 75 acres south of Bob White Road and about 850 west of FM 664 in the ETJ of Waxahachie; and a final plat of about 14.5 acres on Pecan Tree Road in Waxahachie’s ETJ.

• Consent agenda items approved were acceptance of minutes and reports; a cooperation agreement with the Ennis Garden Club for the annual Bluebonnet Trail event; interlocal agreements with several cities and school districts in Precinct 2 for various road works; and a number of budgetary line-item adjustments.