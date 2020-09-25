The TV show "American Pickers" is returning to Texas this November and is looking for different and unusual items to showcase on the History Channel.

In "American Pickers," hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz go around America and explore people’s homes, barns, sheds, outbuildings and other places where antiques and collectibles may be.

"This is an antique picking show. Our team hosts, Mike and Frank, they travel across the country looking for large private collections of antiques and old items," shared Sarah Perkins, casting associate of the show. "They love to find places that they can kind of pick and dig around through for the better part of the day. They go through these questions, they tell the stories of the individuals who have accumulated all these items. They tell the story of the items that they find, they purchase a couple of items, and then sometimes they often tell the story of where the items came from and where the people are from."

This year, the show celebrated its 10-year anniversary as a show, and staff are currently working on the 21st season.

"American Pickers" was last filmed in Texas three years ago. Currently, they are looking for anyone in the state who may be interesting characters with fascinating items.

"The biggest thing is that you need to have a large accumulation of items. We usually ask to see if you have enough stuff to keep our guys busy for the better part of the day," explained Perkins. "We’re not looking for anything in particular right now. Our guys’ bread and butter is sometimes gas, oil, motorcycles, automotive things, but if you’ve got something unique that we’ve never seen before, that’s Texas specific maybe, something with a great story, we’d be happy to take a look at that. We love to find things we’ve never seen before."

The hosts will visit the areas with high responses and intriguing items.

"It will kind of depend on how many responses we get back and where exactly we’ll decide we’ll head out to. Generally we try to spend around two weeks in a state when we come through. It always depends on who reaches out to us and the various collections that we receive, what kind of piques an interest in our guys and what they think," said Perkins.

This show finds people and collections through word of mouth within each state, so that people are aware of their visit.

"Our guys will buy a couple of items from the people that they pick from. They might go back into their store in Iowa or Nashville, or it might go to their private collection, but it just kind of all depends. Sometimes we even have items that we’ve taken back to their original owner."

In Perkins’ opinion, the craziest item the hosts have found is a taxidermy elephant. They ended up gifting it to a music artist for their music video.

Anyone interested or who feels like they might be a feasible candidate for the show can call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or reach them through email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com . Candidates must include their name, city and state, contact information and a brief description of the collection in the email.

According to Perkins, Wolfe and Fritz only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public will be considered. Additionally, American Pickers will be taking COVID-19 protocols and will take necessary precautions, such as rescheduling any filming if needed.