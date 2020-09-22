By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

A Waxahachie High School senior who was flown to a Dallas hospital following a serious accident Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 287 near the school died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Austin Elbert, 17, who was a baseball player with the Indians, was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Waxahachie, from where he was flown to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and was on life support until midday Tuesday, when he succumbed to his injuries.

The accident, involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler, happened at about 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 287 near the Cowboy Church of Ellis County, not far from Waxahachie High School. The northbound lanes were shut down for several hours.

According to reports, Elbert’s vehicle was southbound on U.S. 287 when, for an undetermined reason, the driver lost control, slid through the median and collided head-on with the 18-wheeler, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

A photo from the scene taken by a passer-by showed an 18-wheeler on the right shoulder with the smashed pickup in the center of the northbound lane, with grass on the pavement. Other bystanders had stopped to render aid and were performing CPR roadside.

A prayer vigil for Elbert was held Monday night at The Avenue Church in Waxahachie. Another vigil was planned for Tuesday evening at Richards Park.

Elbert attended Ennis High School before transferring to Waxahachie for the 2019-20 school year. Last season, he started at shortstop and also made two pitching appearances for the Indians, including a combined two-hitter with teammate Casey Kelley in a 1-0 loss to Sulphur Springs during the Tyler tournament.

In the shortened 2020 season, Elbert played in 12 games and batted 13-for-27 with four doubles, five RBI and four runs scored.