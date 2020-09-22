This fall, the Texas State Technical College's Precision Machining Technology program has started using a supplemental curriculum from the National Tool and Machining Association to teach students, at the North Texas campus.

Darren Block, TSTC's statewide lead program instructor, said the curriculum will give students a more thorough education in machining.

According to a news release, "In the 16-county area that Workforce Solutions North Central Texas covers, there are more than 8,200 machinists making an hourly wage of between $13 and $25 an hour."

Companies posted more than 1,900 listings since Jan. 1, 2020, for jobs in machining-related fields, according to information from Workforce Solutions. A few employers with the highest number of job postings include: Amazon, Cushman & Wakefield, Sabre Industries Inc., and RPO International.

Area economic development and industrial leaders have stated that TSTC is essential for economic growth.

"We are very supportive of what TSTC is doing and the future employees they are teaching and turning out," said Warren Ketterman, senior director of economic development for the city of Waxahachie.

Ketterman has been making business retention visits to some of the city's companies and is encouraged about the future.

"Almost every one of the manufacturing companies are hiring," he said. "When COVID-19 first hit, some had furloughs. But all those people are back, and they are hiring more people. Business is good."

Economic development manager for the city of Cleburne, Grady Easdon, said several existing companies are hiring, and potential ones are eyeing the city because of affordable land costs and a lower cost of living.

Easdon gives credit to Cleburne High School's career and technical education program for providing opportunities for students.

"They have really developed strong partnerships with our local manufacturing companies and various industries around the area to develop intern programs and offer tours," Easdon said. "It is just whatever they need to get students interested in pursuing the careers there."

For additional information on Texas State Technical College, go to tstc.edu.