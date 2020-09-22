The first-ever Pamela’s Summer Craft Fair is scheduled for Saturday at the Waxahachie Country Club.

"It is a vendor craft fair that I organized. I wanted to have a fun way to get vendors, like myself, together and it promotes shopping for small businesses," said Pamela Foland, host of the event.

Foland is an independent children’s book author and has attended craft fairs for years, finally deciding to host her own.

"I decided I wanna organize it and I wanna try and do everything that I know works and to draw a crowd," Foland said.

The event will also be holding a raffle that will benefit the local animal rescue Spay Neuter Network.

"They provide free spay and neuters and low-cost animal vaccinations to families all over North Texas," Foland added.

The fair is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

"Right now there are 35 vendors. Everyone kind of does different things, there’s a couple of other authors, there’s a couple to three vendors of natural soaps, candle vendors and Mary Kay. It’s just got a really good variety," shared Foland.

"These vendors will be great early Christmas shopping gifts," Foland joked.

She said she hopes to make this an annual event, depending on the outcome. Foland said so far the event has received a tremendous online response.

"We’re gonna have to limit the intake and I’m still talking with the staff at the Waxahachie Country Club to figure out exactly how many people to allow in that room to make sure that we can keep it socially distanced," she said.

The event will require attendees to wear face masks or coverings to enter the building. The country club is located at 1920 US-287 BUS, Waxahachie.

To keep up with the event, visit www.facebook.com/events/186165765774872/?active_tab=discussion .