The Bastrop Advertiser and Smithville Times welcome new staff reporter Cameron Drummond to their team of committed journalists.

Drummond, 22, is a recent — virtual — graduate from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.

He received a degree in journalism with a minor in Spanish in May.

Drummond spent his first three years in college working for the student newspaper, the Indiana Daily Student, in a variety of roles including editor in chief, social media editor, sports reporter and sports editor.

During his senior year, Drummond covered the Indiana football team for The Journal Gazette, a daily newspaper based in Fort Wayne, Ind., and the Indiana men’s basketball team for the website Inside the Hall.

Drummond has also interned at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in Pittsburgh, Pa., as a news and sports reporter.

"I’m thrilled to be able to report on Bastrop, Smithville and the other communities in Bastrop County," Drummond said. "Community journalism is more important now than ever before, and I invite anyone and everyone to reach out to me with tips or news they have."

Drummond, a first-generation American with a mother from Brazil and a father from Scotland, was born in Dallas and spent his childhood in nearby Plano. After spending four years in the Midwest, he’s excited to return home to warmer climates and to Tex-Mex cuisine.

When he isn’t working on deadline, Drummond is an avid sports fan who particularly enjoys soccer, listening to indie rock music and trying new recipes in the kitchen.

He will succeed Brandon Mulder, who has accepted a position at the Austin American-Statesman.

Residents, business owners, policymakers and others with news tips or a story in Bastrop County are invited to contact Drummond by phone at 512-321-2557.