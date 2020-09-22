Advantage Academy in Waxahachie has had a successful first few weeks of school, with more than 50% in attendance.

"Our students and teachers have done a great job of keeping safety and health first and foremost. Over 50% of our students are attending school in person and the others are working diligently from home," said Angela McDonald, Ph.D., superintendent.

Numbers in physical attendance continue to rise at each campus.

"I am so proud of our WAX campus. We have not seen the teacher turnover this year that many schools are struggling with. Our teachers are so committed to their students' success. Our teachers are still working to find any gaps in learning from the spring pandemic, but the students are very resilient and quickly adjusted back into their at school environment," said Principal Danna Forbes-Martin.

Although there were some rough patches, things have been steadily improving at AA, according to Marketing Director Sherri Busalacchi.

"We have a very close-knit campus so staff, students and parents were so thankful to be together again," Busalacchi said.

The Waxahachie campus began in-class learning, online and hybrid options on Aug. 31.

"Although classrooms and instruction looks different this year, our teachers and administrators are working together to meet the needs of all students," Martin said.