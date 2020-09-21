Sept. 7:

• Hernandez, Isauro, 44, public intoxication

• Thomas, Noelle J., 31, probation violation – driving while license invalid

• Wright, Matthew H., 31, driving while intoxicated/open; assault family/household member

• Waheed, Sandra L., 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Figueroa, Francisco, 55, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction; no charge

• Weaver, Robin L., 35, assault causing bodily injury

• Vipond, Chelsea K., 19, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Smith, Claudia R., 60, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Perez, Daniel, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; Illegal dumping greater than 1,000 pounds

Sept. 8:

• Aleman, Kiely R., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams in a drug free zone

• Andrade, Jose A., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram in a drug free zone; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I

• Meyers, Kevin R., 21, assault Class C – family violence

• Gardner, Marissa C., 23, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while intoxicated

• Bernard, Tyrone F., 27, probation violation - shoplift

• Stephens, Michael, 25, robbery

• Leo, Nicholas G., 37, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; interfere with emergency request for assistance

• Keppard, Petrina N., 38, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions

• Hernandez, Cynthia, 18, manufacture/deliver controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 20 grams AU; manufacture/deliver controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 20 grams but less than 80 grams AU; manufacture/deliver controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Boulet, Christopher, 54, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault causing bodily injury

• Hampton, Samuel, 24, probation violation - burglary

• Jiles, Demodrick, 37, assault causing bodily injury; liquor violation Class C

Sept. 9:

• Davis, Edna M., 42, out of county warrant; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Hickey, Heather 26, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Hughes, Chad A., 39, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Fuller, Michael 36, driving while intoxicated

• Madan, Abrianna 21, parole violation – fail to ID giving false/fictious

• Fillyaw, Saybree R., 40, violate bond – protective order

• Cady, Elizabeth 42, parole violation

• Trevino, Priscilla 28, parole violation – abandon/endanger child – criminal neglect; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2A less than 2 ounces

• Childers, Cody, 31, parole violation – driving while intoxicated 3rd or more

• Contreras, Richard, 24, parole violation – burglary of a building

• Kunkle, Kayla M., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Sanders Amy J., 44, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; no drivers license

• Barnhill, Steven B., 55, parole violation – assault causing bodily injury

Sept. 10:

• Hunter, William L., 46, parole violation

• Tumlinson, Aaron K., 31, fail to comply sex offender duty

• Alvarez, Sammy P., 40, parole violation

• Weeks, Kayla R., 24, assault causing bodily injury

• Wilkins, Charles A., 42, probation violation; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; no drivers license

• Gracia, Miguel A., 23, co-sexual assault – probation revocation

• Woods, Kyle D., 32, burglary of building; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; burglary of building; driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

• Sims, Katherine J., 45, theft of property with a previous conviction

• Degroot, Zackary J., 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

• Mitchell, Elijah 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• McDonald, Chad N., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Dodson, Roger D., 54, sex offenders duty to register

• Janes, Amanda D., 44, burglary of habitation

• Cardona, Catarino, 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Sept. 11:

• Job, Join, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Howell, Catherine, 52, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

• Wood, Matthew S., 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; criminal nonsupport

• Ponce, Brenda A., 26, driving while intoxicated

• Morales, Kaleigh M., 17, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• Labudda, Manfred H., 59, parole violation – theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous

• Ward, Charly F., 35, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous

• Suchon, Mark J., 59, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a dangerous drug

• Humphrey, Brandon, 31, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Trujillo, Isaiah, 19, driving while intoxicated

Sept. 12:

• Harness, Charles, 58, unlawful restraint; assault Class C – family violence

• Copeland, Bethany, 26, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Slagle, Marty L., 40, parole violation - driving while intoxicated

• Washington, Larry 59, INSB – theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Sept. 13:

• Johnson, James E., 64, driving while intoxicated

• Hall, Jerrett J., 25, assault family/household member impede

• Fitzgerald, Caroline, 33, public intoxication

• Saldivar, Ruby A., 28, public intoxication

• Contreras, Carlos, 31, public intoxication

• Ford, Daniel L., 37, driving while intoxicated with child

• Mitchem, Jquaylon, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Valdez, Jose D., 35, driving while intoxicated

• Saldana, Gehrig R., 23, silent abusive call/electric communication; unlicensed carrying weapon

• Woods, Freddy R., 41, assault Class C – family violence; fail to maintain financial responsibility; driving while license invalid

• Witherspoon, Casey, 38, driving while intoxicated/open container

– Compiled by Don Hullett