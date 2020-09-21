Sept. 7:
• Hernandez, Isauro, 44, public intoxication
• Thomas, Noelle J., 31, probation violation – driving while license invalid
• Wright, Matthew H., 31, driving while intoxicated/open; assault family/household member
• Waheed, Sandra L., 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Figueroa, Francisco, 55, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction; no charge
• Weaver, Robin L., 35, assault causing bodily injury
• Vipond, Chelsea K., 19, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Smith, Claudia R., 60, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Perez, Daniel, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; Illegal dumping greater than 1,000 pounds
Sept. 8:
• Aleman, Kiely R., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams in a drug free zone
• Andrade, Jose A., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram in a drug free zone; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I
• Meyers, Kevin R., 21, assault Class C – family violence
• Gardner, Marissa C., 23, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while intoxicated
• Bernard, Tyrone F., 27, probation violation - shoplift
• Stephens, Michael, 25, robbery
• Leo, Nicholas G., 37, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; interfere with emergency request for assistance
• Keppard, Petrina N., 38, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions
• Hernandez, Cynthia, 18, manufacture/deliver controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 20 grams AU; manufacture/deliver controlled substance penalty grade 1A greater than 20 grams but less than 80 grams AU; manufacture/deliver controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Boulet, Christopher, 54, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault causing bodily injury
• Hampton, Samuel, 24, probation violation - burglary
• Jiles, Demodrick, 37, assault causing bodily injury; liquor violation Class C
Sept. 9:
• Davis, Edna M., 42, out of county warrant; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Hickey, Heather 26, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Hughes, Chad A., 39, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Fuller, Michael 36, driving while intoxicated
• Madan, Abrianna 21, parole violation – fail to ID giving false/fictious
• Fillyaw, Saybree R., 40, violate bond – protective order
• Cady, Elizabeth 42, parole violation
• Trevino, Priscilla 28, parole violation – abandon/endanger child – criminal neglect; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2A less than 2 ounces
• Childers, Cody, 31, parole violation – driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
• Contreras, Richard, 24, parole violation – burglary of a building
• Kunkle, Kayla M., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Sanders Amy J., 44, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; no drivers license
• Barnhill, Steven B., 55, parole violation – assault causing bodily injury
Sept. 10:
• Hunter, William L., 46, parole violation
• Tumlinson, Aaron K., 31, fail to comply sex offender duty
• Alvarez, Sammy P., 40, parole violation
• Weeks, Kayla R., 24, assault causing bodily injury
• Wilkins, Charles A., 42, probation violation; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; no drivers license
• Gracia, Miguel A., 23, co-sexual assault – probation revocation
• Woods, Kyle D., 32, burglary of building; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; burglary of building; driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
• Sims, Katherine J., 45, theft of property with a previous conviction
• Degroot, Zackary J., 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
• Mitchell, Elijah 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• McDonald, Chad N., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Dodson, Roger D., 54, sex offenders duty to register
• Janes, Amanda D., 44, burglary of habitation
• Cardona, Catarino, 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Sept. 11:
• Job, Join, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Howell, Catherine, 52, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
• Wood, Matthew S., 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; criminal nonsupport
• Ponce, Brenda A., 26, driving while intoxicated
• Morales, Kaleigh M., 17, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Labudda, Manfred H., 59, parole violation – theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous
• Ward, Charly F., 35, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous
• Suchon, Mark J., 59, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a dangerous drug
• Humphrey, Brandon, 31, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Trujillo, Isaiah, 19, driving while intoxicated
Sept. 12:
• Harness, Charles, 58, unlawful restraint; assault Class C – family violence
• Copeland, Bethany, 26, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Slagle, Marty L., 40, parole violation - driving while intoxicated
• Washington, Larry 59, INSB – theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Sept. 13:
• Johnson, James E., 64, driving while intoxicated
• Hall, Jerrett J., 25, assault family/household member impede
• Fitzgerald, Caroline, 33, public intoxication
• Saldivar, Ruby A., 28, public intoxication
• Contreras, Carlos, 31, public intoxication
• Ford, Daniel L., 37, driving while intoxicated with child
• Mitchem, Jquaylon, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Valdez, Jose D., 35, driving while intoxicated
• Saldana, Gehrig R., 23, silent abusive call/electric communication; unlicensed carrying weapon
• Woods, Freddy R., 41, assault Class C – family violence; fail to maintain financial responsibility; driving while license invalid
• Witherspoon, Casey, 38, driving while intoxicated/open container
