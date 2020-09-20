More than a decade after it was deemed at high risk, there’s a rejuvenated focus to upgrade the McMillan Dam at Buffalo Springs Lake before it’s too late.

The dam keeps the water level flat at Buffalo Springs Lake, and the overflow spills downstream into the lake at Ransom Canyon. The dam was built in the 1970’s, and judging by the fact that county commissioners expressed confusion about who owns it, little maintenance has been done on it.

If it were to break, water would flood the low-lying homes in Ransom Canyon. The water level at Buffalo Springs Lake, a major recreation area in Lubbock, would significantly drop.

The seriousness of the situation isn’t lost on Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish. If it were to break, Parrish said it would be a disaster, noting homes would be destroyed and lives would potentially be lost.

"It’s deteriorating, which is kind of scary," Parrish said last week. "If this dam breaches, it would be a disaster. Look how much water that thing holds back. If it were to breach, all that water would just start flowing."

The general consensus is there’s time to make the necessary improvements to the dam, but it needs to be done before the worst-case scenario happens. If a major rain event unlike one Lubbock has seen before occurs, then there’d be real concern about the dam’s current integrity.

Earlier this week, Lubbock County Commissioners signed an interlocal agreement with the South Plains Association of Governments for help writing a grant application to make improvements to the dam.

Elena Quintanilla, city administrator at Ransom Canyon, has identified a potential grant from the state’s general land office that could be used to fix the dam. Ransom Canyon, the board at Buffalo Springs Lake, Lubbock County and SPAG are all coming together to apply.

The application needs to be submitted close to the end of October.

Quintanilla said they’re applying for a $10 million grant. Quintanilla said there’s hazard mitigation funds that were allocated from the federal government in 2015 available and that the funds don’t require a local match.

With the grant, Quintanilla said minor maintenance and repairs will be completed. She said vegetation is a key issue right now since roots are likely deteriorating the dam, so the grant will pay for removing existing vegetation in the area.

They’re also hoping the grants funds a more extensive study as to what improvements can be made to the dam.

The concerns about the dam at Buffalo Springs Lake have been well documented. Quintanilla said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said it was a high-risk dam more than a decade ago. In 2010, Quintanilla said Ransom Canyon hired an engineering firm to look at the dam, and the report concluded there were structural problems beginning to show.

The study also says McMillan Dam needs more spillway capacity.

"McMillan Dam is considered to be hydraulically inadequate to safely pass the minimum design flood as required by the TCEQ and will require modifications to bring the dam to compliance with the TCEQ rules for dam safety," the report stated as part of recommendations for the dam.

The dam is controlled and operated by the Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, the board that oversees the Buffalo Springs Lake. Since Ransom Canyon is in the spillway, Quintanilla said the Ransom Canyon’s capital improvement committee monitors the dam as well.

Quintanilla and Brandon Powell, the general manager at Buffalo Springs Lake, have been looking for a funding source to address the concerns.

"For the past year, year-and-a-half, I’ve been having conversations with them that we want to do something," Quintanilla said. "Our city council is very committed to being proactive. We said, look, if we run across something we can apply for or start at least looking down the road at how to make minor repairs to your dam, we want to start doing that, because of the impact it has on our residents."

Quintanilla and Powell aren’t sounding the alarm just yet as both know it’s time to start addressing the repairs and upgrades before it becomes a problem. Quintanillia said, right now, it’s not a concern.

It could be an issue if there’s a catastrophic rain event, which the study Ransom Canyon had completed by engineers reiterates.

"We’re looking at minor maintenance and repairs that need to be completed, but there’s nothing of major urgency," Quintanilla said.

Commissioner Jason Corley, whose precinct includes the dam and the lakes, said he’s become quite familiar with the dam and has supported the efforts to go after funding.

He called it an Earth Dam, and said in the 70’s they took a bulldozer, packed a bunch of dirt to make a sort of wall and poured concrete to make the spillway. He said these types of dams are built all over the place, but they require upkeep.

The concern isn’t in the concrete spillway, but the barrier, the wall, that keeps the rest of the water in. The barrier has a road built on top of it, and if it breaks then water would flow down to Ransom Canyon.

"We’re not evacuating homes, I’ll put it to you that way," Corley said. "But it’s something that needs to be addressed."

Buffalo Springs Lake gets replenished by natural springs and water runoff from Lubbock. Springs can also loosen the dam.

Corley said grant applications go better when multiple agencies are applying. So the county, along with SPAG, are working to assist Ransom Canyon and Buffalo Springs Lake.

Ransom Canyon and Buffalo Springs Lake are also small towns that don’t fund large capital projects very often. Homes are also expensive in these towns, which could hurt the application if it was just these towns applying.

Quintanilla says there’s about 540 water connections in Ransom Canyon, which is a good indicator in the number of homes. The average market value for a home in Ransom Canyon is $302,022, which is about double the average market value of a home in the City of Lubbock.