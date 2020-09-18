A total of 22 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an update released by Waxahachie ISD on Sept. 18.

There are a total of nine cases active, and five are employees and six students.

The campus population includes all in-person learners on a campus and all staff assigned to that campus.

"We do not count online learners in our active case numbers, as they are not required to report illness to us, since they do not come onto campuses," shared Jenny Bridges, WISD Director of Public Relations.

Previously, the total count was 15.

WISD has yet to call upon the Emergency Team for cleaning yet.

"We have not needed to use the emergency team for cleaning yet, as our regular custodial staff has been able to step in to clean rooms as needed," Bridges said.

For additional information and to stay updated on the cases, visit https://www.wisd.org/apps/pages/COVIDDashboard .