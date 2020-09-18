



The 2020 census continues to be collected from residents in Ellis County, with two weeks until the deadline.

According to a news release, "With just two weeks left to respond, we want to make sure we get an accurate count for our region. Census responses remain confidential and will influence the future of Ellis County over the next decade."

Ellis County is one of the few who have passed their 2010 census response rates in Texas and we still have two weeks for nonresponse follow-up.

Responding to the 2020 Census will help determine how much critical funding will flow into the communities every year for the next decade.

The deadline to respond to the census is Sept. 30.