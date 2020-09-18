



McDonald's across the North Texas area is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 by offering $0.50 cheeseburger to their customers.

In order to receive the deal, customers must order through the mobile app.

Once the app is download, the deal can be accessed one of two ways: use the Mobile Order and Pay function or scan the available QR code at the Drive Thru or Front Counter.

This offer is limited one per customer.

According to a news release, "99% of McDonald's restaurants have been opened for drive-thru, carry-out and delivery, serving communities across the country with enhanced safety precautions."