By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

A plat request for a 70-lot, single-family development tops a short agenda for Monday night’s regular semi-monthly meeting of the Waxahachie City Council.

Maxwell Custom Homes LLC is requesting a plat for a 99.170-acre property to be known as The Estates of Hidden Creek, located in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction adjacent to and north of Butcher Road and Ring Road. Three of the lots will be HOA-maintained open space lots. The developer is also requesting a waiver so that the new neighborhood does not have a connection with Quail Creek Village to the west.

The council will consider an annual update to the service and assessment plans and assessment rolls for both the Waxahachie Public Improvement District No. 1 and the North Grove Public Improvement District.

Mayor David Hill will present a proclamation during Monday’s meeting proclaiming the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city.

Consent agenda items include approval of previous minutes and a resolution to approve a negotiated settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and the Atmos Energy Corp., Mid-Tex Division.

Monday night’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 401 S. Rogers.