By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

A pair of public hearings and a likely vote will be conducted regarding two amendments to the 2019 Ellis County Master Thoroughfare Plan during Tuesday’s regular bi-weekly meeting of the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court.

The proposed changes are to FM 875 near Skinner Road, and FM 1387 from Longbranch Road to Interstate 35E.

Bid renewals for one year each for hauling road materials, road materials and emulsified asphalts are on the court’s agenda. A one-year lease for a property at 301 N. 8th St. in Midlothian in an amount of $9,500 per month will also be considered, as well as an approximately $450,000 payment to Hibbs-Hallmark for the county’s comprehensive insurance for the new fiscal year; the purchase of audio/visual equipment for the 378th District Court (in relation to the new County Court at Law No. 3) at a total cost of about $95,000; and the lease of a total of nine new vehicles for county first responders.

Commissioners will also consider a tax abatement agreement with Earth Root Holdings LLC; renewal of the workers’ compensation program through the Texas Association of Counties; appointment of a committee for consideration and approval for grants and CRF funds; the reappointment of Tim Berneking as Emergency Services District 8 board member through the end of 2021; and the committing of funds with a periodic payment option for the Ellis County portion of right-of-way acquisition and utility adjustments for two segments of FM 664.

Six items are on the development agenda: a replat of 2.28 acres on the north side of Dunkerly Road in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Ennis; a plat of two lots on the east side of Mohundro Road near Ferris; a plat of 9.148 acres on the west side of U.S. Highway 77 in the ETJ of Italy; a plat of 4.180 acres of land a the intersection of Greathouse Road and Dawson Road near Waxahachie; a final plat of about 75 acres south of Bob White Road and about 850 west of FM 664 in the ETJ of Waxahachie; and a final plat of about 14.5 acres on Pecan Tree Road in Waxahachie’s ETJ.

Among items in the consent agenda are acceptance of minutes and reports; an interlocal agreement with the city of Alma for detention services for Class C misdemeanor offenses only; a cooperation agreement with the Ennis Garden Club for the annual Bluebonnet Trail event; interlocal agreements with several cities and school districts in Precinct 2 for various road works; and a number of budgetary line-item adjustments.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the second floor of the Ellis County Historic Courthouse. Visitors will be asked to keep at least six feet apart from other members of the public and Ellis County staff.

In addition, the court has set a public hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 29, on the readjusted budget for the new fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.

In the court’s meeting on Sept. 8, commissioners approved a "no new revenue" tax rate, which will require adjustments to the budget that was passed at the same meeting. The court nullified that budget and tax rate in a special meeting on Tuesday. The tax rate nullification is a formality and will be readopted on the 29th.