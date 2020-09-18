There are two weeks left for donors to stop by their nearest McDonald’s restaurant hosting a Carter blood drive and help increase blood supply in the community.

"The kick-off day was great. We definitely did see some great turnout even with the COVID-19 pandemic going on ... But we were really appreciative for the people who came out," shared Keoni Holoman, spokesperson for Carter Bloodcare.

Throughout September, local McDonald’s owner/operators and Carter BloodCare have partnered to host more than 90 blood drives throughout North Texas.

"The pandemic isn’t over. Carter Bloodcare and the blood suppliers are still seeing the tremendous impact of the sharp decline. We would love for community members to come out, especially if they have younger people in their families, their kids who are old enough to give to come out. Anywhere from 22 to 25 percent of our blood suppliers are high school students here," said Holoman. "So we do wanna encourage younger people as well to go with their parents, especially with these blood drives going on, it makes it more accessible. So we really wanna maintain a blood supply so we’re not fighting two battles at once. We wanna have a sustained blood supply, and then that way we continue to fight this, effectively the challenge that’s going on right now for the pandemic."

To reduce wait time and contact during the appointment, a medical questionnaire can be completed in advance, the day of the donation, through the Carter Bloodcare app or by online access at qs.carterbloodcare.org.

"We are thankful so McDonald’s and operators. They’ve hosted so many blood drives. We’re just really grateful to them. They have a great, wide spanning audience they’re helping us reach, so thank you to them," stated Holoman.

All donors who give blood this month will receive a voucher for one free medium lunch or dinner Combo meal. Customers can use the voucher to try the new Spicy McNuggets or the Travis Scott Meal redeemable at McDonald’s restaurants in Greater Dallas-Fort Worth, Tyler and Waco.