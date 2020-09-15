By Bill Spinks

U.S. Congressman Ron Wright has been hospitalized in Dallas because of complications surrounding his cancer treatment, his campaign said Monday.

Wright’s campaign said in a statement to The Associated Press that Wright has "been in a tough battle with cancer this year." The campaign said Wright was admitted to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland for treatment earlier this month before returning home.

"The Wright family appreciates the prayers and well wishes offered by everyone," his campaign told the AP.

Wright was admitted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Dallas on Sunday.

Wright was first diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer in 2018. In July 2019, he announced on Facebook that he was undergoing treatment for a re-emergence of the cancer, using chemotherapy and immunotherapy as well as radiation treatments.

In an interview with the Daily Light in June, Wright said he was recovering from viral pneumonia after a stay in the hospital. However, Wright said at the time he was clear of COVID-19 and had been tested three times.

Wright also spoke to the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce a month ago as part of the Chamber’s Legislative Series of webinars.

Wright, 67, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018, replacing Ennis Republican Joe Barton, and is running for a second term after easily winning the March 3 GOP primary. Wright will face Democrat Stephen Daniel, Libertarian Melanie Black and independent Chad Snider in the Nov. 3 general election.

Wright represents U.S. House District 6, which includes Ellis and Navarro Counties as well as the cities of Arlington and Mansfield in Tarrant County.