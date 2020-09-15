



Red Oak ISD is participating in Celebrate Freedom Week, Sept. 14-18.

According to a Facebook post, "Throughout the week, all ROISD campuses will highlight the values and ideals on which the United States was founded as well as the sacrifices that were made for freedom in the founding of our country."

Additionally, last week, the school celebrated First Responders in the area in memory of 9/11.

"It's Texas First Responders Day! Red Oak ISD wants to honor the individuals who have made profound commitments while performing their duties as police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders. We honor and appreciate the bravery, courage, and support they give our district, and community, in providing safe and secure environments for our children and adults," shared the district through a Facebook post.