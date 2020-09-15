



McDonald’s of North Texas is welcoming the spicy nuggets to their menu coming Wednesday, Sept. 16.

For those unsure of the new item, McDonald’s is also offering ’Spicesurance.’ This means when an order of six-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets is ordered through the McDonald’s app, customers can add ’Spicesurance’ for six additional McNuggets free of charge.

The ’Spicesurance’ will be available for one day only.

To take advantage of the ’Spicesurance,’ download the app and select either of the below Spicesurance coverage plans with the six-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets order, which is limited one per order.

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets is the first flavor change to the fast food chain’s classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since its 1983 debut.

Additionally, from Sept. 22-28, McDelivery on Uber Eats will give fans a free 10-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets with a $20 minimum purchase to keep the spicy celebration rolling.

This offer will be available throughout the North Texas in select restaurants.