Freedom Fellowship International will begin distributing food to the families of Waxahachie on Sept. 19.

Families will receive one box of fresh produce per family member, with a minimum of two boxes.

The first distribution will start at 9 a.m. in the church parking lot at 507 N HWY 77, Bldg. 1300 Waxahachie, TX 75165.

The following distributions will be on the third Saturday of the month.

According to a news release, "We will be practicing social distancing throughout the distribution process, allowing you to stay in your vehicle at all times. All volunteers will wear masks."

To receive the registration link, families can email askme@freedomonline.com or scan the QR code.